Southwest Louisiana will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
In Jeff Davis Parish, residents can safely dispose of old prescription medications from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. by dropping the medications off at the main office located at 1530 U.S. 90 west, Jennings.
The Lake Charles Police Department will host the event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The Westlake Police Department will host the event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Westlake Police Department, 2405 Guillory Street.
Louisiana State Police Troop D will also participate from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 805 Main Street in Lake Charles.
In Beauregard, locations include the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, DeRidder Police Department and the Walmart Supercenter.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health are encouraging Louisianans to participate in Take Back Day in support of the state's ongoing efforts to end its burgeoning opioid crisis. More than 450 Louisianans died of opioid involved overdoses in 2018, a 13.5 percent increase from 2017, the highest year on record.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Drug Take Back Day event, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.