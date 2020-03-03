Nation ‘in pre-crisis mode’

Sen. Bill Cassidy

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, said the country is currently "in a pre-crisis mode" to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has caused two deaths in Washington state so far.

"If we have those stitches in time, we could save a lot of lives and a lot of expense," Cassidy said during a teleconference on Monday. "We're not in a health care crisis in terms of having widespread infections throughout communities."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, "was first detected in China and has been confirmed in 60 locations internationally." As of Monday, there were no confirmed cases in Louisiana.

Cassidy, a physician, said Congress will approve "whatever dollars are needed" to fight the spread of coronavirus. He said lawmakers are likely to approve a spending package of more than $6 billion next week.

Cassidy added that lawmakers need to get politics out of the coronavirus discussion and criticized remarks made last week by Senate Minority Chuck Schumer, who said President Donald Trump's administration isn't acting quickly enough to stop it from spreading.

"The president has a responsibility to reassure the American people that they should not live in fear when the virus has not spread," Cassidy said. "The president is mobilizing the Executive Branch to do what it needs to do."

Trump's press conferences on coronavirus prove he doesn't view it as a hoax, according to Cassidy. Trump has come under fire from Democratic presidential candidates, who criticized him for referring to coronavirus as the Democrats' "new hoax" during a rally in South Carolina last week.

Cassidy said several pieces of legislation could be proposed within the next few days. One would create a public health bank account that would allow money to be immediately drawn out to care for ill patients. Another would expand telehealth to allow patients, especially senior citizens, to communicate with their doctors digitally. He said the current restrictions on telehealth should be removed.

"They could call into the doctor's office, and the doctor can send a health care worker out...and leave equipment to monitor their temperature, pulse, breathing rate," Cassidy said.

The senator said he also wants to protect senior citizens from paying any high costs associated with manufacturing a therapeutic drug to treat coronavirus. A bill in the Senate Finance Committee would cap the amount seniors would pay under Medicare Part D.

Cassidy said the federal government's response to previous outbreaks, such as the mosquito-borne Zika virus, or Ebola virus, "are coming into play." He said coronavirus testing kits should be expanded to include those made by outside laboratories.

Cassidy said he plans to work with Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration to stop the spread of coronavirus. The governor announced on Monday that he has created a COVID-19 Task Force that includes state and federal officials.

"We've always had a good relationship with the governor and state health officials," Cassidy said. "We're on speed dial, if you will. If we can solve the problems in Louisiana, we can apply them to other parts of the country."

Appropriate responses to coronavirus include getting a flu shot, frequent handwashing and covering sneezes and coughs, Cassidy said. He defined "overconcern" as those who aren't sick, yet wear masks when outdoors.

