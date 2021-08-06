JENNINGS — Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Winston Guillory was remembered in a ceremony on Friday as his name was added to the Emergency Services Memorial.
The 63-year-old deputy died last August from COVID-19 complications after contracting the virus while on the job.
Guillory’s name was the fourth to be added to the memorial located just across the street from the Jennings Police Department where Guillory worked for nearly 28 years before retiring and joining the Sheriff’s Office. He also worked for the Lake Arthur Police Department and Coushatta Tribal Police.
“It is an honor and something Winston would never expect,” his wife, Sandra Guillory said shortly before his name was unveiled. “He was not about the recognition.”
Guillory said the memorial will give her and his family a place to visit and remember his life.
“I just can’t believe it has been a year,” she said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t miss him every day.”
Guillory’s name was also added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
Retired Jennings police captain Merrion Taylor said Guillory was a long-time friend and fellow officer who took law enforcement seriously.
“There’s nothing that I can say that will fill the spot in my heart for Winston,” he said.
He said Guillory wore many hats during his three decades in law enforcement. He started as a reserve officer for the city and worked his way up to captain, warden and later a deputy for the parish. Guillory was also a certified trainer for the Jennings Police Department.
“He was very good at what he did,” Taylor said. “There are a lot of officers who went through the doors from other departments that he was instrumental in training.”
Like many law enforcement officers and emergency service personnel, Guilllory also made the personal sacrifices of missing anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions to serve his community, he said.
Sheriff Ivy Woods said he first met Guillory in 1990 when he (Woods) was a state trooper. He said Guillory was someone he and other law enforcement officers could always look up to.
“He came to work every day and he looked like a professional,” he said. “He loved to serve people and I am proud of having him as an officer of his caliber as a part of our agency. It’s been a year since his death and not a day goes by that we don’t have a loss of his presence.”
He said Guillory was more than a law enforcement officer. He was a husband, father, grandfather, church leader and friend who is greatly missed by all, he said.