N.O. educator challenging Cassidy for Senate seat

Peter Wenstrup, a Democrat and Louisiana teacher with more than a decade of service, is running for U.S. Senate, challenging Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy in the upcoming Nov. 3 election. Wenstrup said he set out on his path to become an educator at 15 and has since used every opportunity available to "become the best servant I can for my community."
With his experience as a professional educator and coach in a neighborhood school in New Orleans, Wenstrup said he would bring a fresh relevance and insight to the Capitol.
"As a teacher, I can see firsthand how all of these issues provide challenges to our kids and their families," he said. "And right now, we're seeing a huge disconnect between what's going on in Washington. The back and forth on the news seems to be irrelevant to the real problems people are having."
Wenstrup outlined eight principles that will serve as the foundation for his candidacy: defeating coronavirus, racial equity, government for the people, high-quality education, economic prosperity for all, responsible natural resource stewardship, supporting food, housing and health care as human rights and ensuring that the U.S. is a "model for global citizenship."
Regarding the current global pandemic, he is in support of a "massive ramp up of testing." "The myth we've been hearing, ‘It's someone else's problem.' is false. We all need to come together to cooperate, coordinate and make sacrifices."
Efforts like those in the White House and NBA to test daily as a mitigation effort have proven effective, he said. "They do that, that protects them and they can go about their daily lives."
He also supports a "16-Day War Plan" prior to the reopening of public schools in the state. The plan would include massive testing statewide over two weeks and increased contact tracing.
"I think that if we all pull together for 16 unbelievably coordinated days of sacrifice, we can then open up schools, roughly as normal as possible, open businesses and keep people safe."
Wenstrup's platform includes the statement "Racial equity is possible within our lifetimes." To reach that goal he said the country must "re-examine the way we support people in crisis."
Re-examination includes moving beyond policing alone and focusing on mental health and addiction, he said. "(It is) Caring for people in crisis in a way that's not completely disciplinary or punishment based."
While public education is under the jurisdiction of state and local officials, "a real positive," Wenstrup said, work can be done on the federal level to improve the outcomes of Louisiana students. "Washington can and needs to make a solid and fundamental commitment to invest considerably more into education."
Funding could include federal grants to improve teacher salaries and financial incentives to keep content experts in the classroom rather than leaving administration as the only path clear upward path, he said. "We should be compensating teachers in a way that drives them to stay in the classroom and continue educating young people at a high level. Current compensation does not do that."
To learn more about Peter Wenstrup, his platform or to watch his candidacy announcement, visit www.wenstrupforla.com.