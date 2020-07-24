The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has entered into an agreement with the city of Lake Charles and Waterworks District 12 of Ward 3 to extend municipal water lines to some residents living outside city limits.
Police jurors approved the agreement Thursday, which allows for the parish, city and waterworks district to equally share the construction costs associated with extending municipal water service in unincorporated areas along Big Lake, Country Club and Nelson roads.
Alberto Galan, with the parish administrator's office, said the agreement is part of an effort to get municipal water to residents living in areas surrounded by city limits, but not inside them. He said residents will have the option to tie into the extended water lines once the project is finished.
"Once we get further along, (officials) will talk to residents about how that works," Galan said.
Galan said the extension will apply to roughly 13 roads in the parish.
"Along Big Lake, Nelson and Country Club roads, there are some random roads that don't have water service because the city annexed around them," he said.
Once the water lines are extended to these areas, Galan said the city will take over maintenance of the infrastructure. Residents that tie into the new lines will be charged a connection fee by the city. He added that the city has a set rate for water usage by residents in unincorporated areas.
"Over time, we anticipate everyone connecting to the lines, but it will take some time," he said.
Galan said the City Council already approved the agreement. The Police Jury's action Thursday included the Waterworks District 12 of Ward 3.
Galan said the water line extension project doesn't have a set timeline because it has to go through the design and the bidding processes.
"This (agreement) really just creates the funding mechanism to do this," he said.