DeRidder officials announced recently that The Moving Wall, an emotional and historic tribute to Vietnam Veterans, will be available for viewing at the War Memorial Civic Center for an extended Veterans Day weekend.
The civic center’s director, Faith Scott, said the processs of bringing the wall to DeRidder took combined efforts from the civic center’s board, DeRidder and Beauregard Parish agencies, but that she believes all the effort was worth it for the experience she hopes to provide to the surrounding community.
“This is something that I have been working on for many months, and to finally have it coming to our city is incredible. We have many veterans in our community and surviving families, and I think this will be a moving way to honor Veterans Day this year,” Scott stated.
The Moving Wall is a halfsize replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial and is enscribed with the 53,807 names of soldiers who were killed or reported missing in action during the Vietnam War.
Eight of those names are from Beauregard Parish, including that of Benjamin Irvin Warren, father to De-Ridder resident June Toothman.
Having lost her father when she was just four years old, Toothman has pledged her time during the wall’s weekend appearance to volunteer at the site, she said, as her way to share pride for her father’s sacrifice.
“Seeing the wall in person gives me a remarkable, overwhelming feeling of pride that my father is being remembered for serving his country. It fills me with joy and sorrow at the same time because of the connection to my father, and it refreshes my brief memories of the short time I was in his presence,” Toothman stated.
In 2016, Toothman traveled to the D.C. memorial on the 50th anniversary of her father’s death, and she said she made memories with the other family members she found at that memorial. She said she hopes others can experience the special healing the wall can bring as they view it in DeRidder.
“The wall has a special sort of magic that can bring complete strangers together in honoring their fathers’ memories,” Toothman stated.
The memorial will open with a somber ceremony at 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, and it will remain available for viewing through Nov. 11 at the ball field beside the civic center located at 250 West Seventh Street.
Parking will be available at surrounding medical offices, however officials request visitors refrain from parking in spots marked for physicians at the Beauregard Health Systems campus.