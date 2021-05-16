The man in red known for forging profound ties with students and making his sax speak a heavenly language has a new gig in the Sunshine State.
“I wasn’t looking to leave,” Mickey Smith Jr. said. “This opportunity reached out to me. I hope to continue to learn and grow to represent our community and bring back as much as I can over the years ahead. I’ll never forget the love of this place I call home.”
His final performance in Southwest Louisiana will be during Downtown at Sundown on June 4.
“We’ll leave a few days after,” he said.
The Smiths have found a place to live. They have a buyer for their house. His wife, also an educator, has found a teaching job. Smith’s daughter is headed to college and his son is excited to be near Disney and LegoLand. All this and more seems to point to a plan falling into place in a divine sort of way. Smith’s new position is at a private school in West Palm Beach, Fla., the Greene School.
The school focuses on innovation, creativity and mindfulness for students, which are some of the “absolute staples of what I strive to do in my classroom,” Smith said.
‘I don’t teach music. I teach children and music is the vehicle I use to do that.’
Mickey Smith Jr.
Teacher, musician
At Monday’s Sulphur City Council meeting, Mayor Mike Danahay issued a proclamation celebrating Smith’s accomplishments as Maplewood Middle School’s band director since 2005. Smith’s stories about his grandmother and his performance of “Amazing Grace” prompted tears and laughter making the meeting a moving, bittersweet occasion.
Danahay said the name Smith is “synonymous with education and entertainment” and he read the list of Smith’s many accomplishments.
Smith increased the band by 500 percent during his time at Maplewood Middle, where more than 50 percent of the student body is engaged in the band program.
He has been named Teacher of the Year six times. One of his students who is serving in Iraq reached out to FaceTime with Smith, a testament to his dedication to not only teach them about music, but about life.
Smith served as the first state ambassador to First Lady Donna Edwards’ music, arts and movement to incorporate music, art and physical education courses into the curriculum. Smith and his band, Sax in the City, raised nearly $50,000 in funds to support area youth.
He was named a “Class Act” by Lake Charles Toyota, “Hometown Hero” by KPLC-TV and Citizen of the Year by the Sulphur Rotary Club. He serves educators through his SOUND180 EDUCATORS program and supports organizations that promote music education for children.
He is president of the non-profit Musicmakers2U, which gives deserving young people musical instruments at no cost, and he is the 2020 Grammy Music Educator of the Year, which recognizes the country’s top music instructor and influencer in the nation.
“I don’t teach music,” Smith said, “I teach children and music is the vehicle I use to do that.”
He’s written a children’s book with a message for all ages, “The Adventures of Little Mickey: Keep on Going,” which is based on a childhood anecdote. The story highlights how Smith’s first sounds were “amazingly terrible” and resulted in his mother telling him to “keep on going” all the way to the woods across the street to continue his practice.
Perhaps his music and teaching gifts have overshadowed a talent he doesn’t tout. He is an exceptionally inspiring speaker. He told about growing up in Mossville and a grandmother, daughter of a sharecropper born in 1910 who lived through the depression and knew the value of a dollar.
“I will never forget growing up in Mossville. I’d often come to Sulphur with my grandmother to mow the grass, pick figs or pears,” he said. “You never got the summer off with her.”
His payment for mowing was $1.25.
“We would drive down Maplewood and she would point to Maplewood and say, ‘You could teach at a school like that. Teaching is a noble profession.’ ”
She was fond of telling him, “You hear me now, but you’ll listen to me later.” And he does. She died in 2002 and he keeps listening.
Smith’s grandmother’s response to his music practice was met with more “humphs” than accolades, after which she might add: “Well I can’t tell you how to fix it, but I can sure tell you it ain’t right.”
“She did give me some tools to fix things in life,” Smith said.
“There ‘s nothing special about me,” Smith said. “There is something significant, and the good news is, everyone has something significant about them. My job is to show others their own significance, the way my grandmother and this community has shown me.”
Kyle Cook has been named the new band director at Maplewood Middle School. He has been teaching with Smith for the last five years and has been named the Band Director of the year for the five-parish area. Smith said more importantly, Cook has “a heart for young people and he is a diligent worker.”
Councilwoman Melinda Hardy presented Smith with the key to the city.
“It’s been a tradition to give someone the key to the city to welcome them,” Hardy said. “I think this one has more sentimental value; it’s to say this is your key to come back home to us. We love you.”