As the result of another week of ongoing rain and super-saturated conditions at Prien Lake Park, tonight’s “Movies Under the Stars” feature, “Yogi Bear,” has been cancelled.
But don’t worry; there are still two more Movies Under the Stars features on the schedule for July:
- Friday, July 23 – “Rango:” The plot of this computer-action Western-themed comedy centers on Rango (voiced by Johnny Depp), a coddled chameleon who gets lost in the desert after his family’s car accident. He winds up in the town of Dirt., a rough-and-tumble outpost, and pretends that he’s a tough vigilante gunslinger who killed an evil gang of thugs with one bullet. He winds up becoming sheriff – and after a series of hair-raising situations and outrageous encounters, Rango ultimately turns out to be a real hero (Rated PG).
- Friday, July 30 – “Jungle Book (2016):” This epic adventure blends CGI special effects and live-action to tell the story of Mowgli (voiced by Neel Sethi), an orphaned boy who has been raised by a family of wolves in the jungle. One day, he’s forced to leave his home and takes off on an adventurous journey full of encounters with some eccentric jungle creatures. He is guided along the way by the panther Bagheera (voiced by Ben Kingsley), and the free-spirited bear, Baloo (voiced by Bill Murray), who both plan to deliver him to a man-village where he will be safe. (Rated PG). A reminder that this movie will be held at River Bluff Park, 605 Theriot Road, in Moss Bluff.
Movies will start at 6:30 p.m. but be sure to get there early to get the best spots. Residents are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Residents can also bring their own food, but there will be vendors present at every movie. Also, free popcorn and cotton candy will be served at each event.
Movies will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Cancellations will be announced before the event on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s website at calcasieuparish.gov and on CPPJ’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.