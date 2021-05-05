Mount recalls Clinton's 1996 stop in LC

President Joe Biden’s upcoming arrival in Lake Charles Thursday reminds Willie Mount, the city’s mayor from 1993-1999, of the excitement surrounding former President Bill Clinton’s visit in October 1996. With Southwest Louisiana eight months into recovering from Hurricane Laura’s devastating landfall, the timing of Biden’s visit is critical, she said.
“It gives us the opportunity for local officials to share with the president what we’re up against,” Mount said Monday. “It gives us a venue to show what we’ve done and what tenacious people we are, but we can expedite our challenges with the help of the federal government through this visit.”
While mayor, Mount recalled a White House official calling her office and saying a visit by President Clinton was in the works, but not yet confirmed. After that, the office would receive calls from various White House staff. A team of FBI agents eventually visited with Mount and prepared her for the event.
As news outlets reported Clinton’s upcoming visit to Lake Charles, the first by a sitting president, word spread quickly to cities outside Southwest Louisiana, Mount said.
“People described to me that visitors were coming way past Lafayette and Beaumont,” she said. “It was like what we’ve experienced when evacuating from a hurricane. It was bumper-to-bumper.”
Clinton’s visit occurred during his bid for re-election. He eventually beat out Republican challenger Bob Dole in the November 1996 election to win a second presidential term.
Mount recalled seeing Air Force One landing at Chennault International Airport, followed by another aircraft and limousines.
“These are things you see on TV, and we were seeing it all in person,” she said. “It was obviously exciting. How could it not be?”
Mount said she and her husband, Ben, joined the federal delegation under two large tents set up at Chennault. After Air Force One landed, Clinton, who previously served as governor of Arkansas, met with her and asked about Lake Charles.
“He was a very friendly, down-to-earth kind of guy,” Mount said. “Here’s the most powerful man in the world, and he was all about Lake Charles and the state of Louisiana. Being a former governor, he could easily understand things very quickly because he had been there, done that.”
Mount was initially told to expect around 10,000 people for the event. Before she went out to introduce him, Clinton told her the crowd was in excess of 25,000.
“I couldn’t even fathom that,” Mount said. “When I stood on the elevated stage to welcome him and looked out, there was a sea of people as far as I could see. It’s hard to describe.”
While the Secret Service kept Clinton guarded, they did let him meet with several people in the crowd, Mount said.
“He started signing whatever scrap people were giving him,” she said. “Then, they whisked him off, and he was gone. We couldn’t leave the facility until he was in the air.”
Mount also remembered seeing President Clinton during his visit to Fort Polk in March 1996. The biggest challenge that day was the weather, she said jokingly.
“I had a short-sleeved dress on, but you had to be there two hours before the plane arrived,” Mount said. “Before he arrived, the weather changed. It was freezing, between 45-50 degrees, but there was nothing you could do about it. We had to just sit and wait.”
Clinton also visited Lake Charles in 1992 during his first presidential bid.
Mount said she currently has no plans to attend Biden’s visit, but she is open to going.
“If I get a call, I’ll be there,” she said.
Mount left her seat as Lake Charles mayor in 1999 after being elected to the Louisiana state Senate. She represented District 27 from 2000 and was term limited in 2012.