A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said the a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on I-210 when it traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail.
As a result, the operator was ejected from the motorcycle, Senegal said.
The operator, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Senegal said impairment is suspected.
A toxicology sample was obtained from the motorcyclist and submitted for analysis.
Troop D has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths in 2021.