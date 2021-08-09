motorcycle-crash2017-02-20T10-59-09

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said the a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on I-210 when it traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. 

As a result, the operator was ejected from the motorcycle, Senegal said.

The operator, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Senegal said impairment is suspected. 

A toxicology sample was obtained from the motorcyclist and submitted for analysis. 

Troop D has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths in 2021. 

