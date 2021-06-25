motorcycle-crash2017-02-20T10-59-09

(MGNonline)

JENNINGS — A local woman died Thursday when the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed on U.S. 90, just west of Jennings.

Lorrie Lynette Herron, 56, of Jennings was killed in the single-vehicle crash which occurred around 8 p.m. on U.S. 90 near Farm Supply Road.

According to State Police Troop D, Herron was the passenger on a motorcycle that was being driven by Ronald Keith Bonnette, 60, of Roanoke.

For unknown reasons, the motorcycle ran off the roadway and entered a ditch.

Both Herron and Bonnette were ejected from the motorcycle.

Herron sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bonnette received minor injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital for treatment.

Both were wearing a helmet.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Bonnette for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths this year.

 
 
 
 
 

