towing floods

Travis Harmon with Harmon’s Automotive and Towing prepares to haul off a truck that was flooded and abandoned on Bank Street at Cleveland Street during Monday’s heavy rainfall and flooding. The truck was in the center of Bank Street, blocking both lanes of traffic. Harmon said Tuesday was shaping up to be a busy day for him. “I have 20 calls waiting after this one,” he said.

 Donna Price

Severe weather and flash flooding remain warnings remain in effect over the coming days for Southwest Louisiana. 

“We’re going to be looking at continued high rain chances today and into Thursday and probably even into Friday as well, so we still have several more days of heavy rainfall ahead of us,” said National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Donald Jones. “Yesterday was just the relative ‘tip of the iceberg’ so there is much more rain to come.”

The highest risk areas for flash flooding are those that saw the most rain Monday — including Southeast Texas, Jefferson County and the Lake Charles area.

All forms of severe weather — tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds — are all possible, although the risk remains low. A total of 20 tornado warnings were issued Monday.

The rainfall totals expected over the next two or three days averages at about 3-6 inches, although Jones said to double that amount in areas that saw excessively high rainfall Monday.

Lower rain chances are expected going into the weekend, and temperatures will be rising into the upper 80s.

Jones said that in the event of flash flooding, updates on road conditions, including closed roads, impassable roads and traffic updates, can be found at 511la.org for Louisiana and drivetexas.org for Texas.

More from this section

Sulphur woman says insurance commissioner 'humiliated' her

  • Updated
Sulphur woman says insurance commissioner 'humiliated' her

Robin Baudoin said she was stunned and humiliated after reading Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s letter to the editor, published in Sunday’s edition of the American Press. Donelon wrote that Baudoin did not appear to have filed a complaint with the Department of Insurance on th…

Area schools to remain closed Wednesday

  • Updated
Area schools to remain closed Wednesday

Schools will remain closed on Wednesday in Calcasieu Parish due to inclement weather and storm damage. Sowela Technical Community College and McNeese State University have cancelled Wednesday’s classes but anticipate reopening on Thursday.

Historic rainfall third-highest ever in LC

  • Updated
Historic rainfall third-highest ever in LC

Monday’s historic rainfall and flooding throughout Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish was the third-highest daily event on record, dating back to the mid-1800s, officials said at a press conference Tuesday. Some areas got as much as 16-18 inches of rainfall over six hours, forcing law enforce…

Mayor: Climate change conversation long overdue

  • Updated
Mayor: Climate change conversation long overdue

After Monday’s torrential downpour and subsequent flooding throughout Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter said it’s long overdue for officials to take action when it comes to the increasingly-frequent impact of severe weather.