Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.