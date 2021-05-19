Severe weather and flash flooding remain warnings remain in effect over the coming days for Southwest Louisiana.
“We’re going to be looking at continued high rain chances today and into Thursday and probably even into Friday as well, so we still have several more days of heavy rainfall ahead of us,” said National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Donald Jones. “Yesterday was just the relative ‘tip of the iceberg’ so there is much more rain to come.”
The highest risk areas for flash flooding are those that saw the most rain Monday — including Southeast Texas, Jefferson County and the Lake Charles area.
All forms of severe weather — tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds — are all possible, although the risk remains low. A total of 20 tornado warnings were issued Monday.
The rainfall totals expected over the next two or three days averages at about 3-6 inches, although Jones said to double that amount in areas that saw excessively high rainfall Monday.
Lower rain chances are expected going into the weekend, and temperatures will be rising into the upper 80s.
Jones said that in the event of flash flooding, updates on road conditions, including closed roads, impassable roads and traffic updates, can be found at 511la.org for Louisiana and drivetexas.org for Texas.