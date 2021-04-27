A Moss Bluff man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a truck driven by Cody E. Carpenter, 32, was traveling north on Theriot Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control in a curve and struck a ditch. Vincent said the truck rolled multiple times, at which time Carpenter, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the truck.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries.
It appears speed may be the main cause of the accident but the investigation is still continuing.
As mandated by state law, a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.
Lt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator on this case.