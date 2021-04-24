Two Lake Charles City Council members retained their seats in Saturday’s runoff election, according to complete, yet unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.
Incumbent District A Councilwoman Mary Morris narrowly defeated challenger Dianna Ross. Morris received 646 votes, or 51 percent, while Ross received 620 votes, or 49 percent. Morris and Ross are both Democrats.
Morris’ victory secures her third term on the City Council. She was first elected to the seat in 2013.
District C incumbent Rodney Geyen also won a close race against challenger Priscilla Sam. Geyen received 419 votes, or 51 percent, while Sam received 408 votes, or 49 percent.
Geyen is a long-time council member for District C, having served since 1997. He and Sam are both Democrats.
Voters in Vinton elected Stephanie Hardy to the fifth and last remaining at-large Town Council seat. Hardy, a Democrat, defeated Paul Patin Jr., an independent. Hardy received 206 votes, or 65 percent. Patin received 109 votes, or 35 percent.
Hardy was elected to the council in 2017, while Patin has been a long-time council member. During the March 20 primary, seven candidates ran for five at-large seats on the Vinton Town Council.
Voter turnout for all three runoff races was extremely low. For the District A City Council seat, the unofficial turnout was 17.6 percent. The District C City Council race had a 13.2 percent turnout, while the Vinton Town Council race had a 16 percent turnout.