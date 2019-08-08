More qualify for Oct. 12 state, local elections

Election ballots continued to take shape Wednesday as candidates signed up on the second day of the three-day qualifying period for the Oct. 12 state and local elections. Qualifying wraps up at 4:30 p.m. today at clerk of court offices across Southwest Louisiana and at the Secretary of State’s Office in Baton Rouge. Those who have qualified so far are listed below. Incumbents seeking re-election are denoted with an (I).
State races
Governor: Ralph Abraham, Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, John Bel Edwards (I), Gary Landrieu, Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, Manuel Russell Leach and Eddie Rispone. Lieutenant Governor: Wiliam “Billy” Nungesser (I) Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (I), “Gwen” Collins-Greenup and Amanda “Jennings” Smith. Attorney General: “Jeff” Landry (I) Treasurer: Derrick Edwards and John M. Schroder (I). Agriculture Commissioner: Marguerite Green, Michael G. “Mike” Strain (I) and Peter Williams. Insurance Commissioner: James J. “Jim” Donelon (I) and “Tim”Temple.
Allen
BESE, District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 28: Heather Cloud, Robert Johnson and H. Bernard LeBas. State Representative District 32: R. Dewith Carrier, Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho. Sheriff: Douglas “Doug” Hebert (I) and Joseph Lockett. Clerk of Court: “Cindy” Fontenot and Stacey Hurst. Assessor: Richard C. Earl (I). Coroner: “Don” Nesom (I).
Police Jury:
District 1: Ruffin George Jr. (I) District 2: Heath Ardoin (I). District 3: John W. Strother Jr. (I) and Ervin Willis Sr. District 4: Jesse Gonzales, Joshua “Josh”Thompson and Creig Vizena (I). District 5: Leonard Duplechain and “Tony” Hebert (I). District 6: Allen A. Courville. District 7: Kent Fontenot (I). Oberlin alderman, District 2: Donald “Donnie” Taylor.
Beauregard
BESE, District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 30: James K. Armes III, Brett Geymann, Renee Hoffpauir-Klann and “Mike” Reese. State Representative District 30: A.C. “Chuck” Dowden Jr., Sam Fulton Jr. and Charles “Chuck” Owen. State Representative District 32: R. Dewith Carrier, Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho. State Representative District 35: Stephen Dwight (I). Sheriff: Jose R. “Lil Joe” Chapa, John L. Gott, Mark Herford, James “Jim” Jacobsen and Robert “Rob” Moreland Sr. Clerk of Court: Brian Lestage (I). Assessor: “Brent” Rutheford (I). Coroner: Flynn A. Taylor (I).
Police Jury:
District 1: “Bruce” Cooley, Gerald, “Mike” McLeod (I) and Wayne Reeves. District 2: “Joe” Hennigan, Jeffery Meadows and N.R. “Rusty” Williamson (I). District 3A: Carlos Archied (I) and Shanel Handy. District 3B: Debbie Faye McLain, Eddie Ware and S.E. “Teddy” Welch (I). District 3C: Timothy Delaney, Robert E. “Bob” Gibson, Elvin Dewayne Holliday (I), “Chuck” Montgomery and Denver Williams. District 3D: “Mike” Harper (I). District 3E: Jeremy Jones and Jerry L. Shirley (I). District 4A: “Chris” Craft and John A. Stebbins (I). District 4B: Ronnie L. Jackson (I) and Chester Thompson. District 5: Kelly Tims Bailey, “Bob” Childress, Maurice Harper and Alex Quebedeaux. DeRidder, councilman at large: “MK” Dokwal, “Novy: L. Glass, Raymond Henderson and Karl St. Romain Sr.
Calcasieu
BESE District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 25: Mark Abraham, Kevin M. Berken and John E. “Johnny” Guinn. State Senator District 27: “Ronnie” Johns (I). State Senator District 30: James K. Armes III, Brett Geymann, Renee Hoffpauir-Klann and Mike Reese. State Representative District 32: R. Dewith Carrier, Herman Ray Hill and Kristian Poncho. State Representative District 33: “Les” Farnum and Stuart Moss (I). State Representative District 34: Wilford Carter Sr., Kevin D. Guidry and Matilda Green Miller. State Representative District 35: Stephen Dwight (I). State Representative District 36: Michael “Mike” Eason and Phillip Tarver. State Representative District 37: Marion “Butch” Fox, Shalon Latour and Troy D. Romero. State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I). Sheriff: Elizabeeth Gray-Carrier, “Tony” Mancuso (I) and Jimmy Richard. Clerk of Court: Lynn Jones (I). Assessor: Wendy Aguillard (I) and Michael “Mike” Moore. Coroner: Terry Welke (I).
Police Jury:
District 1: Helen “Liz” Long and Ashton Richard. District 2: Christopher Archinard; Calvin Collins (I) and Michael “Mike” Smith. District 3: Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. and Shelley Mayo (I). District 4:”Tony” Guillory (I) and Priscilla Sam. District 5: Brian Abshire (I), Charles Lockett and John O’Donnell. District 6: Dennis Ray Scott and Kelby Shows. District 7: Cynthia “Cindy” Bergeron and Chris Landry (I). District 8: Guy Brame (I). District 9: Anthony L. Bartie and Schuyler Olivier. District 10: Randall “Randy” Armentor, Brandon Perkins and “Tony” Stelly. District 11: Roger Marcantel, “Tony” O’Banion and David Stutes. District 12: Judd Bares (I) and Layne Hardin. District 13: Joe Andrepont and Georgina L. Graves. District 14: Randy Burleigh and Damon Goss. District 15: Guy McLendon and “Tony” Tramonte. Justice of the Peace, Ward 7: Teddy McNiel. Westlake council member, Division C: Michael Bergeron, Sharmita S. Rideau and Clayton Rougeou. Vinton councilman: Marcus Renfrow (I).
Cameron
BESE District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 25: Mark Abraham, Kevin M. Berken and John E. “Johnny” Guinn. State Representative District 47: Ryan Bourriaque (I). Sheriff: Michael “Mike” Hebert and “Ron” Johnson (I). Clerk of Court: Susan B. Racca (I). Assessor: Oscar R. Billings (I) and Darrell Williams. Coroner: Jake Hollen.
Police Jury:
District 1: Byron Gibbs. District 2: Curtis R. Fountain. District 3: Kirk Quinn (I). District 4: Thomas McDaniel. District 5: Davy L. Doxey (I) and Scott A. Trahan. District 6: Paula D. Chesson and Joe Dupont (I). District 7: Darryl L. Farque (I) and McKinley W. “Butch” Guidry. District 8: Lawrence “Lee” Faulk Jr. (I).
Jeff Davis
BESE District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (I) and Timala “Timmie” Melancon. State Senator District 35: Mark Abraham, Kevin M. Berken and John E. “Johnny” Guinn. State Representative District 37: Marion “Butch” Fox, Shalon Latour and Troy D. Romero. Sheriff: Ivy J. Woods (I). Clerk of Court: Richard M. “Rick” Arceneaux (I). Assessor: Donald Kratzer (I). Coroner: Charles Deese (I).
Police Jury:
District 1: “Donald” Woods (I). District 2: John P. Marceaux (I). District 3: Marcus O. Peterson (I). District 4: Bradley Eastman (I) and Kori Myers. District 5: “Tom” Kilpatrick (I). District 6: Melvin Adams (I). District 7: “Steve” Eastman (I). District 8: Rayford Fontenot and “Wayne” Fruge (I). District 9: Curt Guillory (I). District 10: Byron Buller and “Maddy” Landry. District 11: “Butch” Lafargue and Paul Trahan. District 12: Owen Cormier. District 13: William “Bill” Labouve (I) and Chad Talbot. Justice of the Peace, Ward 6: No one qualified. Lake Arthur council member: No one qualified.
Vernon
BESE District 4: Tony Davis (I). State Senator District 30: James K. Armes III, Brett Geymann, Renee Hoffpauir-Klann and Mike Reese. State Representative District 24: Willie Banks, “Greg” Lord and Rodney Schamerhorn. State Representative District 30: A.C. “Chuck” Downden Jr., Sam Fulton Jr. and Chalres “Chuck” Owen. Sheriff: “Sam” Craft (I). Clerk of Court: “Jeff” Skidmore (I). Assessor: Michael C. Bealer (I). Coroner: Shawn P. Granger (I).
Police Jury:
District 1: “Trent” Johnson and James B. “Jim” Tuck (I). District 2: Marvin L. Hilton (I) and William “Tony” Isgitt. District 3: David Fox (I) and George Jeane. District 4: Jerry T. Buckner and “Doug” Roshong. District 5: “Reggie” Johnson (I). District 6: Scottie E. Benjamin and Jason Hammond. District 7: Charnel Bailey (I) and Steve Keel. District 8: Melvin Haymon (I) and Dean Mitchell. District 9: David Brister (I). District 10: Curtis Clay (I). District 11: Quintin Thompson. District 12: Charles “Chuck” Christ and Kenny Haymon (I). DeRidder, councilman at large: “MK” Dokwal, “Novy” L. Glass, Raymond Henderson and Karl St. Romain Sr. Leesville, councilman at large: Glenn Garner, Louis Hopkins, Linda Thomas and Rodney Wells. Simpson alderman: No one qualified.