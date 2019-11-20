Two existing galleries will have permanent residencies at 1911 Historic City Hall in the coming months, while the venue will also modify its operating hours.
During a news conference on Tuesday, officials announced the Black Heritage Gallery will open Dec. 6. Gallery By the Lake will open in January.
Starting Dec. 3, Historic City Hall, at 1001 Ryan St., will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Families can also take advantage of a new story time at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said Historic City Hall has seen a 60 percent rise in foot traffic because of more diverse exhibits with "mass appeal," such as the "The Pelican State Goes To War: Louisiana in World War II." This work, he said, has created a "greater range of options for a greater diversity of interests, preferences and cultural expression."
"We've placed a renewed emphasis on growing the cultural economy of Lake Charles," he said. "Great cities set themselves apart from others because of their support of the arts, culture and humanities."
Hunter said the updated hours will give residents or tourists more time to view the exhibits.
"We must be open when families are able to visit or when couples can come check out the exhibits and then dine at any of our wonderful restaurants downtown," he said.
Four nationally touring exhibits are booked for 2020. They include "American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times;" National Air and Space Museum photographs from the Apollo moon landing; "Modern Masters," which showcases paintings from the first half of the 20th century; and "James Michaloupoulos," 30 large-scale paintings by the New Orleans artist.
The illuminated Christmas village will be on display throughout the holiday season.
For more information, or to download the 2020 exhibit schedule brochure, visit cityoflakecharles.com/artsandculture.