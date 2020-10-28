More Calcasieu schools set to reopen

Several more schools will soon reopen within the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Leblanc Middle School, Sam Houston High School, Sulphur High School, Vinton High School, Westlake T & I and W.W. Lewis Middle School will welcome staff on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and students on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Gillis Elementary School and Vinton Elementary will reopen for staff only on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Dequincy High School will open for staff only on Friday, Oct. 30.
Holly Holland, spokeswomen for the district, said that Gillis and Vinton’s pending sheetrock repairs will determine when the schools will reopen to students. “Before it’s safe for students to return that sheetrock has to be complete. We want to make sure it’s absolutely done and complete, in case it’s delayed for some sort of unexpected reason, before we announce a date.”
DeQuincy High School’s “ongoing repairs” are similarly delaying the district from announcing a reopening date for students, Holland said.
When students do return to campus, it is possible that they may not be in their usual classroom but “it’s not going to be greatly altered from what they’re used to,” Holland said.
Vincent Settlement Elementary School and the Calcasieu Parish Alternative Site remain closed at this time. Due to the extensive damage on each campus, Holland said there is no safe place for students to learn at this time.
The reopening of several additional schools in the coming weeks is evidence that the district is making progress towards its hurricane recovery goals, she said. “We are so much closer to seeing smiling student faces on all of our campuses. After the devastation this community has been through, that’s something we all want as soon as safely possible. Our community is resilient and our students are the most important part of this journey as we rebuild foundations for the future.”
