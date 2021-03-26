The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is bringing rowdiness and racing to Lake Charles as they make a pit stop later this week, doing three shows in two days.
“It’s the excitement in everybody’s eyes when they’re watching the show, it seems like everybody’s a kid again. It doesn’t matter if they’re 8 or 80, they’ve got that same kind of wonder in their eyes when they’re seeing it happen,” enthused Tony Maderazzo, the Chief Operations Officer for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour.
This upcoming Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, the Monster Truck Nitro Tour will be at the Burton Coliseum Complex, located at 7001 Gulf Hwy. in Lake Charles.
The first show will be Friday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
The second and third shows will be on Saturday, March 27. The matinee “Kid’s Show” will begin at 1:30 p.m., with doors opening at noon, and their final show will take place at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m
Adult tickets are $25 each, and kids tickets are $15. All children under the age of two have free admission.
“There’s plenty of tickets available,” said Maderazzo, “Weather looks like it’s kind of nasty. I don’t see a whole lot of outdoor stuff happening, so let’s come inside and have some fun!”
For those interested in getting up close and personal with the riders and their trucks, a Pit Party and Autograph session will be taking place before each show for an hour after doors open.
These Pit Parties will allow for participants to get down on the dirt with the monster trucks, meet the drivers, get autographs and ask questions.
Tickets for the Pit Party are available exclusively at www.MonsterTruckTour.com for $10 per ticket. The event starts when the doors open.
Attendees can also purchase a pass to be able to ride in the monster trucks for $15.
“You have to go up about a ten-step ladder to get into the back of it, put your seatbelt on and, as we like to say, you get to go for a ride on the wild side,” enthused Maderazzo.
The shows will feature a two-wheel skilled event where drivers try to get their truck on two wheels, head-to-head racing, and a freestyle in which drivers will have their time to put on their best show for the fans.
Mud Bogs and Quad Wars will be two of the additional features at these events.
The event will be following the current local COVID restriction guidelines in terms of distancing and mask requirements, according to Maderazzo.
Current information on the event can be found at www.monstertrucktour.com or by calling (480) 773-6822.