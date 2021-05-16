Money issues still main concern for legislators

Louisiana legislators will find out Tuesday how much money they have to spend when the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference meets to review and revise official revenue forecasts for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The conference will also recognize fiscal year 2020 year-end balances.
Tax reform, a key goal of Republican legislative leaders, has been sidetracked over a controversy involving the chairman of the House Education Committee. With only four weeks left in the fiscal session, the controversy will have to be resolved soon if the leadership hopes to accomplish long-delayed tax reform.
The House is expected to concur Monday on Senate changes made to House Bill 199 by Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. The proposed state constitutional amendment sets up a centralized system for collecting state and local sales taxes. It passed the House 97-4 and the Senate 37-0.
Voters will decide the fate of that amendment on Nov. 8, 2022. If it is approved, a statute will have to be enacted that sets up the centralized system. State and local officials will work together in an effort to complete that work.
Three bills are on schedule for a final House vote Monday. They are House Bill 428 by Rep. Brett Geymann, R-Moss Bluff; HB 597 by Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath; and HB 608 by Rep. Randall Gaines, D-LaPlace.
Geymann’s measure prohibits the use of federally declared disaster funds for increases in recurring state expenditures. Miguez’s legislation prohibits state agencies and political subdivisions from entering into contracts with companies that discriminate against firearms companies.
Gaines’ bill provides for a $100,000 death benefit for an employee of the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) who is killed in a hazardous situation in the course and scope of his employment.
Three bills up for a final House vote Tuesday are HB 40 by Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington; HB 138 by Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur; and HB 149 by Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs.
Wright’s measure, beginning in fiscal year 2022-23, limits Transportation Trust Fund money from being used to fund DOTD employees’ and retirees’ salaries and benefits. Those funds will have to come from the state general fund.
Farnum’s legislation creates a supplemental annual canvass of registered voters to identify voters who have moved and need to update their voter registration to their current address. They would be placed on an inactive list until their address could be confirmed.
Frieman’s bill would make it possible for either house of the Legislature to terminate a governor’s declaration of an emergency or any portion of the declaration. If approved, the change wouldn’t become effective until a new governor takes office on Jan. 8, 2024.
The House Appropriations Committee on Monday will hear HB 582 by Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro. It would dedicate $120 million of the 16-cent portion of the state gasoline tax to the Construction Subfund of the Transportation Trust Fund.
The legislation also imposes a one-time, $1,000 road-use fee on electric vehicles and a one-time $500 road-use fee on hybrid vehicles. Those funds would also be dedicated to the Construction Subfund.
A fiscal note says the redirection of those revenues may result in significant state general fund revenues needed to backfill the DOTD budget.
The Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee will hear HB 697 by Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, Monday that sets the fees and taxes for sports betting.
Bills dealing with tax reform, homeowner insurance claims and elections are on both the House and Senate “notice given subject to call” lists. Sponsors of those measures can call them from the calendar at any time and the House schedules some of those bills for certain legislative days.