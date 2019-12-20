The tornado that killed one and destroyed several homes in Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Monday, was the longest lasting tornado on the ground in this area since the 1950s, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Roger Erickson said Monday’s storm event was of a size and intensity not often seen in the southwest Louisiana area, and called it “a miracle” that there were no other fatalities or serious injuries.
“It would be safe to consider this a rare event for this area, for sure,” Erickson told the American Press on Thursday.
According to a report from an NWS survey team, the tornado was on the ground for one hour and 47 minutes, traveling for 62 miles and at its largest was 400 yards wide.
Erickson credited the tornado warnings, and those who followed those warnings, with the low number of injuries from the storm.
“A tornado warning was issued approximately 10 minutes before the tornado touched ground in DeRidder, and I think that shows how valuable and important those alerts are,” he stated.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a declaration of state emergency following the Beauregard Parish weather event and several other tornadoes that occurred across the state. So far, however, there has not been enough reported damage to allow for federal aid.
Anyone who is in need of aid may report to the American Red Cross, who set up an operational headquarters immediately after the storm inside the old First Baptist Church gymnasium located just behind the Beauregard Parish courthouse in DeRidder. That base of operations currently offers support to residents in both Beauregard and Vernon Parish, and can be a first stop for residents seeking assistance from damages.
According to Beauregard Parish officials, over 300 homes were affected by the storm in some way, including power outages or downed trees on the property. Of those, approximately 30 homes were destroyed, with another 12 homes and two churches destroyed in Vernon Parish. Damages are still being assessed throughout the areas.
The Red Cross is currently accepting donations of clothing and non-perishable food items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Authorities are also warning residents to show caution when contracting anyone to do repair work, as some scammers may attempt to prey upon storm victims.