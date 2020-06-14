Model railroad club recognizes Bee

The Southwest Louisiana O Gauge Model Railroad Club has completed a structure to recognize club member Martin "Marty" Bee, who passed away unexpectedly in June of 2019.
Bee was a Southwest Louisiana award-winning artist and McNeese State University graphics arts professor from 1987 until his retirement in 2018. He taught more than 3,000 students during his 31-year career at McNeese.
Bee was an active railroad club member from 2016 until his death in 2019. The idea to remember Bee with a building was suggested and commissioned by friend John Henning and constructed/kit bashed by Dr. Andy Buckley, club president.
The mythical Marty Bee Art Gallery and Studio features the 2016 cartoon artwork created by Marty for the 2016 Superbowl Skittles commercial depicting Steven Taylor and Aerosmith. Also displayed on the side walls are logos developed for the Southwest Louisiana Visitors and Convention Bureau and the McNeese Banner Series. Lagniappe Magazine named Marty Bee the Best Artist in Southwest Louisiana in December 2015. The studio has a lighted interior with a variety of paintings in the front display window and figures standing outside.
The public may view the Marty Bee Art Gallery and Studio 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur during the club's grand-reopening and the first running of the trains since the COVID-19 closure on March 7.