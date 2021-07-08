'Moana' in the Park: Outdoor movie series kicks off Friday night

Movies Under the Stars returns this month with free, weekly movies in the parish’s parks. Hosted by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, families can visit Prien Lake Park, July 9, 16 and 23, and River Bluff Park on July 30, to watch a family-friendly film on a LED big screen.
Free popcorn and cotton candy will be available and food truck vendors will also be on site for the occasion, Christine Tarver, CPPJ facility planner, said. “We’re trying to bring the community to the park. It’s a way to get away with your family and just kind of escape for a little bit.”
An annual event, this year’s screenings will feature a new “theme night” each week where guests are invited to dress the part. “We’re just trying to make it more of an event versus just showing up,” she said.
“It’ll be really interactive and be a little different than usual.”
This Friday’s “Moana” showing will include a tropical theme with leis being distributed. The “Yogi Bear” showing on July 16 will follow a “camp/park style with picnic baskets and ranger hats,” Tarver said.
July 23 will feature “Rango” and be “wild west” themed. The live-action version of “The Jungle Book” will play on July 30 to close out the summer series.
The final showing of the month will take place at Moss Bluff’s River Bluff Park, a debut location for the movie series.
“We’re very excited about that and hoping to have multiple new things at that space to make it a big ordeal,” Tarver said.
In addition to the food trucks present, families are also welcome to bring their own food and items to get comfortable for showings, Tarver said.
“Pretty much anything is allowed except for alcohol. You can bring your dogs as long as they’re on a leash. Blanket, chairs and things like that, too, in case things are wet from the rain.”
In case of inclement weather, weekly screenings will be canceled.
For more information visit www.calcasieuparish.gov or visit the parish’s Facebook page.