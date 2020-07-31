KINDER - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a Kinder woman who went missing Thursday.
Meenaben Lad, 60, was seen around 6:30 a.m. Thursday leaving the Black Jack Inn on U.S. 165 in Kinder where she stayed with her family, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert III.
“She was last seen on video cameras walking alone on U.S. 165, south of the casino just north of Kinder,” Hebert said. “We don’t know if she got a ride or what. We are treating it as a missing person case as of now because there is nothing to indicate foul play.”
Investigators are checking surveillance cameras of businesses in the Kinder area.
Lad is of Asian Indian descent and does not speak English, he said.
Hebert said Lad had been in the U.S. for several years and was staying at the Black Jack Inn, which is operated by her son and daughter-in-law. The motel is located one mile from the Coushatta Casino.
She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and dark green pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4354 or dial 9-1-1.