Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. A wind driven heavy rain. High around 75F. Winds ENE at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 68F. WNW winds at 70 to 90 mph, decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.