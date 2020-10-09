Rescue, response and recovery efforts for coastal areas affected by Hurricane Delta are already underway, as members of the McKinney Texas-based Minuteman Disaster Response team are en route to the coastline.
The group provides clean-up relief and can provide water rescue services to people trapped by flood waters. The group is sending a seven-member team from its Fast and Swiftwater Team, which is capable of providing help before, during and after a storm. Four members are trained in flood and swift water rescues. The other three are members of the Rapid Response Team. MDR is sending a trailer and two Mercury rescue boats to provide assistance. Plans are to initially set up about 60 miles west of Lake Charles
Among the services the group can provide in times of emergency are debris cleanup, resource management, search and rescue, first aid, emergency communications and command structure.
Matt Payne, executive director of the organization, said its volunteers also provide emotional support to those in need.
“In times of disaster like this we want to be able to hug the people that are hurting or hold their hand and pray with them,” he said. “The COVID-19 pandemic may have us practicing social distancing but we continue to do what we can to show love and hope to those we help.”