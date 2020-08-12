Minor changes to Calcasieu school plans

The Calcasieu Parish School Board made slight modifications to its re-opening plans for the semester set to start Tuesday, Aug. 24. Board members voted unanimously for the approval of three changes.
Teachers and paraprofessionals will be allowed to wear scrubs to work for the time being in light of COVID-19 related cleaning routines, Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, said. "We are not recommending a permanent change to the employee dress policy at this time," the agenda item read.
Secondly, policies regarding face covering have been revised. The previous policy required coverings to be "designated colors."
Bruchhaus said the stringent rule was unnecessary and masks now need only be school appropriate and not derogatory, offensive, political in nature or distracting to the school environment.
"As I go around there's a lot of them that aren't solid color and there isn't anything wrong with them," he said. Campus leadership will enforce the policy to their discretion similar to the enforcing of school dress code.
"It opens it up a little bit more to people who have already bought face coverings. It's a little more all-encompassing," he said.
Finally, the district has modified its policy regarding when families can change their instructional choice: virtual or face-to-face. Bruchaus said once the announcement was made regarding the A/B schedule for seventh through 12th grade many families desired to return to the campus for two days a week.
Previous policy required them to wait until Aug. 24 to make such a change but the date to change has been moved up to Aug. 13. Interested families will need to visit their home school and fill out the appropriate paperwork for the switch beginning this Thursday.
"That doesn't mean that we'll have them changed in the system…We'll adjust the schedules as we can," Bruchhaus said. Students can also make the switch from face-to-face enrollment to virtual on this date as well.
The grace period to make any further changes will extend until Friday, Sept. 4 after which students must remain in their selected enrollment format until the spring semester.