Millennium Park, located on the Civic Center grounds at 900 Lakeshore Drive, remains closed to the public.
Storm damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta has led to concerns over the structural integrity of some play structures inside the park.
City personnel are working with a local architect to identify and begin the necessary repairs. The city said it to have a timeline for completion of repairs and an anticipated reopening date in the coming weeks.
Tuten and Riverside parks also remain closed as clean-up operations and the process of identifying needed repairs are pending.
A number of parks and playgrounds throughout all areas of the city are now open for visits by residents. Community centers remain closed at this time as storm damage repairs are made.
For questions, call 491-1280. A complete list of city of Lake Charles recreation facilities can be found at www.cityoflakecharles.com/parks.