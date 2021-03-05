Tuten Park

Tuten Park is covered in downed trees after Hurricane Laura hit the area Aug. 27, 2020.

 Rick Hickman

Millennium Park, located on the Civic Center grounds at 900 Lakeshore Drive, remains closed to the public.

Storm damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta has led to concerns over the structural integrity of some play structures inside the park.

City personnel are working with a local architect to identify and begin the necessary repairs. The city said it to have a timeline for completion of repairs and an anticipated reopening date in the coming weeks.

Tuten and Riverside parks also remain closed as clean-up operations and the process of identifying needed repairs are pending.

A number of parks and playgrounds throughout all areas of the city are now open for visits by residents. Community centers remain closed at this time as storm damage repairs are made.

For questions, call 491-1280. A complete list of city of Lake Charles recreation facilities can be found at www.cityoflakecharles.com/parks.

Tags

More from this section

Virus rumors debunked in town hall forum

  • Updated
Virus rumors debunked in town hall forum

Health officials throughout the state met virtually Tuesday to discuss the three available COVID-19 vaccines and dismiss several myths, such as the vaccines not being safe, altering a person’s DNA or containing microchips.

Input on hurricane recovery sought

  • Updated
Input on hurricane recovery sought

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury wants to hear from residents on how to best recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta over the long term.