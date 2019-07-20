On July 20, 1969, the world collectively held its breath as two NASA astronauts set out to do the impossible — walk on the moon.
Today, 50 years later, one Lake Charles man is recalling that historical day and his part in the monumental mission, and filling with pride knowing he and his team were part of making the impossible possible.
“I’m not sure there will ever be another mission today that could match the weight of the Apollo 11 mission,” David Frohn said as he recalled the weeks leading up to the launch.
“It was a national effort, and it was mankind’s first escape from the planet. When we were able to successfully accomplish putting a man on the moon so many dreams and so many ideas that were considered impossible suddenly became possible,” he said.
Living much of his life in New Orleans, Frohn was inspired to choose the path of aerospace engineering by the challenging words of President John F. Kennedy in 1961 that within that decade, man would set foot on the moon. Frohn said he knew then he wanted to be a part of that mission and help make it a reality.
“A fire was lit inside of me then that I had to be a part of this,” Frohn said.
He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the Daniel Guggenheim School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Georgia Tech University, and one year later was hired by the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.
At Michoud, Frohn worked as a quality control engineer for Boeing and was tasked with supervising the production of the first phase of the Apollo 11 mission — the blastoff, arguably one the most critical phases of the entire mission itself.
In Frohn’s position, his job was to be physically on the factory floor ensuring that every piece of work and manufacturing was done in accordance with procedure and engineering drawings. The work he oversaw was to be held to the highest standards, maintaining a .997 reliability rating.
“Essentially, out of 10,000 times it could only not work three times,” Frohn said.
Frohn estimated that at some point during the assembly, every nut and bolt was checked and, most likely, rechecked.
The pressure was palpable at all times; the world would be watching and human lives were on the line. At no time, however, did Frohn ever question his career choice.
“It was the most incredible opportunity in the world, never did I ever doubt my decision. From the moment I stepped foot at Michoud, just walking through those doors, I had the moment of realization that I had made it — I had accomplished something that so few people would ever get the chance to do.”
At 9:32 a.m. EDT on July 16, 1969, Frohn remained in New Orleans at Michoud watching alongside every other engineer at the facility as the seconds counted down before the Saturn V’s engines were to ignite. Earlier that day, a leaky valve had been repaired and a faulty signal light corrected, but those had not been a part of Frohn’s team’s area of responsibility. Silence fell over them as they waited to see that their work would hold true for the next two minutes.
As Apollo 11 lifted off, and then fully separated itself from the engine skirting and launch tower separations, Frohn said it was one moment where Hollywood has actually portrayed the moment in time accurately.
“It was every bit just like you see in the movies. We were cheering, congratulating each other. It was this euphoric moment of knowing ‘we did it’, and then it became another team’s turn to sweat it out,” he recalled.
Four days later, Apollo 11 successfully landed on the moon and American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. made an everlasting imprint on the world’s history.
This week, the Washington monument in D.C. will be lit up to resemble the Saturn V and mimic its launch. For Frohn, however, the greatest way for him to remember the moment is by looking through the memorabilia he kept from his time at Michoud.
“I had forgotten that I had so many things, honestly, but then when I pull it all out it puts me back in that moment in time. It lets me remember what I was able to accomplish at such a young age in my early twenties. It was definitely the highlight of my career and, I suppose, my life,” he said.
In 1973, Frohn left Michoud to become an attorney for Exxon Company, USA, and in 1977 he moved his family to Lake Charles after accepting a position with the MGM law firm where he continues to practice law.