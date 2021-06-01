Kinder memorial

Richard Morgan and Steve Fontenot, members of the Southwest Louisiana Chapter 215, Vietnam Veterans of America, salute during a wreath laying at a symbolic veteran’s grave Monday during the 25th annual Kinder Cemetery Association’s Memorial Day Ceremony and Avenue of Flags at the Kinder Bible Church. 

 Doris Maricle

KINDER - Honoring every veteran laid to rest at the Kinder McRill Memorial Cemetery has always been the mission of Don Ladner, (retired) Col., U.S. Army.

Ladner was the founder of the Kinder Cemetery Association’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Avenue of Flags which marked its 25th anniversary on Monday without Ladner, who died in 2019.

“This ceremony for the last 24 ceremonies were all planned, led, coordinated, written and directed by Don Ladner,” American Legion Post 244 Commander Eric Kuyper said. “Today marks the first one that his pen did not write. The script is the same and many of the volunteers are the same, but one item is missing and that’s Don.”

Ladner, who served in the United States Army for over 30 years, including three combat tours in the Vietnam War, was responsible for placing flags at the cemetery for Veterans Day and Memorial Day each year, Kuyper said. He also played a key role in revitalizing the cemetery and restoring the community trust in the cemetery board.

“Day 1 of Don Lander on the cemetery board set in motion what you see today at the Kinder McRill Cemetery,” Kuyper said.

 Ladner made several improvements to the cemetery including maintaining the graves, installing a flag pole, replacing the fence and entrance, paving the road and building a new pavilion for ceremonies. But his proudest accomplishment was ensuring deceased veterans were honored, he said.

Kuyer vowed to continue Ladner’s legacy by continuing to “honor our nation’s fallen heroes,” with the annual ceremony and Avenue of Flags.

“A major part of our Memorial Day activities each year is the establishment of our Avenue of Flags,” Kinder Cemetery Association honorary board member Thomas Mayes said. “On this Memorial Day I can think of no better way to honor the deceased veterans who served their country and in many cases gave their lives for their country than proudly flying the American flag.”

The Avenue of Flags display features the casket flags as provided by veterans’ families each Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

“We want the families to know that we deeply respect the personal sacrifices represented by these flags,” Mayes said. “We are proud to fly them in honor of their loved ones.”

Ladner’s widow, Leavon Ladner and son, Christian presented Ladner’s casket flag to the Cemetery Association as part of this year’s ceremony.

The Association also dedicated a pavilion in Ladner’s memory. The construction of the pavilion was the last in many major cemetery improvements Ladner oversaw, according to Kinder Cemetery Association Vice President Gene LaFleur.

In closing the ceremony, Mayes asked those attending to remember the more than 100 deceased veterans buried at the Kinder McRill Memorial Cemetery.

“Remember who they were and what they stood for,” Mayes said. “Remember what they did and how bravely they gave for their country and fought for our freedom.”

