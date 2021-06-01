Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.