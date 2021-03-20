A majority of Vernon Parish voters cast their votes in favor of Michael Melerine for the District 4 BESE seat, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Melerine received 42 percent, or 640 votes, from Vernon Parish voters on Saturday.
He will go on to face Cassie Williams in a run-off election, after votes from multiple parishes were tallied to show the two in a nearly neck-and-neck race for the seat on the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
According to the unofficial results, the totals from the multi-parish race show the two separated by only one percent of all total votes. Melerine won a total of 10,359 votes falling just under Williams who won 10,764 votes.
District 4 encompasses 10 parishes in the northwest region of the state.