Melanie Seraille, an emergency medical services and science teacher at Lake Charles College Prep, finds “life” in her daily workings with students. But in high school, she thought she wanted to pursue a career in law.
“I wanted to be a lawyer, but it was only because of the money. ‘Let me chase the money bag,’ I thought.”
It was her high school basketball coach, Larry Hollie, who opened her eyes to a new perspective on her career path, she said. “He graduated in engineering. I asked him, ‘Why would you come teach at a school? You don’t make anything.’ It always sticks with me, and I tell my students every year; he said, ‘It’s not always about the money. If you make a lot of money but you’re miserable, why do it?’”
Hollie’s words have had a lasting impact on Seraille and from then on, she knew teaching was the path for her. “There wasn’t a moment that I didn’t feel like I should be a teacher.”
Her first day on the job was filled with nerves and laughable moments, she said. “When second period came in, they were rowdy and gave me a run for my money.”
A sarcastic response to a student landed Seraille in the principal’s office on the second day. “My nerves just got the best of me. But I eventually I settled in, and I actually really love that little girl now.”
Relationship building is Seraille’s favorite part of the job. “Outside of the content, you have to be able to have an actual relationship with them and seem them as people,” she said.
“With adults, we see them as children. We talk at them instead of to them and that’s where we lose them. But I want to know what your home life is like. Who’s your boyfriend or girlfriend today? I want to know what’s actually getting to you when you’re having an off day in the classroom.”
If given the chance to change anything in the landscape of teaching, Seraille said she wished all students in the United States had equal opportunities to success. “There’s so much preaching and teaching, the whole ‘No Child Left Behind’ idea. But I still don’t feel like every single kid in the U.S. has the same equal opportunities , education and resources.”
When Seraille is not teaching, she’s still involved with her students serving as LCCP’s cheerleading coach. “That’s pretty much life! Cheer is year round!”