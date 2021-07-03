Trent Gremillion said he chooses to share information about Southwest Louisiana history because it may influence residents to do their own research.
“Some people who collect local memorabilia keep it to themselves,” he said. “I don’t see the point in that. If you’ve got it, you should share it.”
Gremillion regularly shares his historical research on social media. He recently posted facts and photos of historic homes in Lake Charles, families impacted by Hurricane Audrey’s 1957 landfall, and a Rotary Club of Lake Charles directory that dates back to the 1930s.
“I just love history,” he said. “A lot of times, one thing leads to another. There’s always something to look into.”
Gremillion said his interest in learning more about local history was sparked in 2008 after moving into a historic home on the corner of Kirkman and Cleveland streets in Lake Charles’ downtown district. Based on his research, the home was built in 1914 and was originally owned by Emma McCormick Clerc. According to its layout, he suspects it was intended to be a boarding house. The home received the Historical Preservation Society’s Landmark Award in 2014.
Gremillion works at the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court’s office in the mortgage and conveyance department. When it comes to researching local history, he spends his time online and also visits Carnegie Memorial Library on Pujo Street.
“I’m always digging,” he said.
Older documents, especially those filed right after the 1910 fire in Lake Charles, never cease to intrigue Gremillion. He said he found an affidavit on property that looked more like a diary entry. Each lot in a subdivision was drawn out with a pencil.
Gremillion also mentioned the coroners inquest books that are kept in the records department at the clerk’s office. For any death that required an autopsy, the coroner would type up his findings and record it with the clerk’s office.
“A lot of times, these records go into gory detail about how the death occurred, who was involved, and sometimes will include witness statements,” he said.
Gremillion’s interest in local history was noticed in the community. He served three years on the Calcasieu Historic Preservation Society. He was chair and co-chair of two different Palm Sunday tours and also received the Citizen of the Humanities Mayor’s Art Award.
Gremillion, his fiance, and their four dogs rode out Hurricane Laura in the kitchen pantry of their downtown home. A pecan tree fell on the home, totalling two out of three vehicles. During the eye of the storm, they frantically moved his history books so they wouldn’t get damaged and tried to prevent water from getting in after one of the ceilings in the upstairs office fell.
“We’re still dealing with stuff, but overall we fared better than most,” he said. “We’re rebuilding the front porch now.”
The initial shock of Hurricane Laura was difficult to process, Gremillion said. He said the damage caused by Hurricane Rita in 2005, a storm he also rode out, didn’t come close to what Laura did.
“The day after, I just laid there in my home because I didn’t want to see how bad it was,” he said.
Gremillion said he saw the community come together after Hurricane Laura and provide help to those in need.
“I think every neighbor tried to help others,” he said. “People I never spoke to before were bringing us food and trying to help in every way they could.”