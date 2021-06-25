The level of devastation left behind from Hurricane Laura’s landfall last August was so severe that Lake Charles native Erica McCreedy considered moving away. However, witnessing residents in the area help with immediate recovery, despite dealing with their own hardships, influenced her to stay.
“I don’t know if you see the spirit of the community in other places,” she said. “The rebirth here reminded me of what drew me here in the first place. I knew my soul wouldn’t be happy if I was somewhere else.”
McCreedy is the public relations specialist for First Federal Bank of Louisiana. The job, which she has held since 2018, combines her passion for marketing and helping the community.
McCreedy’s professional career has been dedicated to promoting the arts, culture and history of Lake Charles. She served as director of the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana for 2012-2015. She also serves on local boards, including the Lake Area Ballet Theatre, and Mae’s Mission, which raises money for smaller nonprofits in the area.
“The creative community has so much potential, and it strives for great things to happen,” she said. “I’m always trying to find an excuse to benefit the community.”
McCreedy was part of a team that helped start the Living History Cemetery tour in 2018. The fundraiser for the arts council gives locals more insight into historical figures that helped create and shape the city. The tour was postponed in 2020 because of COVID-19, but plans are underway for an event this year, she said.
“We’re trying to bring back their legacy,” she said.
After graduating from Louisiana State University, McCreedy returned to Lake Charles to pursue a master’s degree in creative writing at McNeese State University. Upon earning her degree in 2009, the economic downturn left her with few available job opportunities. She described this time and the challenges she faced as one of the lowest points of her life. The arts council, then directed by Matt Young, was a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I met Matt and started volunteering,” she said. “I got addicted to helping the community. I told Matt I would help him for free.”
McCreedy’s volunteer work with the arts council evolved into a full-time position with the nonprofit as its project coordinator. She eventually became its director.
“The whole experience shaped who I was and what I wanted out of life,” McCreedy said. “I feel like my calling is promoting the arts, the community, and volunteerism. I try to express that as much as I can.”
McCreedy said Hurricanes Laura and Delta helped her take stock of what she really wanted out of life. Her focus has shifted back to writing, something she largely left behind after starting her career in the nonprofit sector.
McCreedy has written for the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau’s blog, profiling local businesses and events, along with arts and culture. Her dream, she said, is to be an “Anthony Bourdain-type,” describing the late chef who became well known for his series of travel documentaries that focused on food and culture.
“I feel like I’m coming back to (writing) full circle,” she said. “Showing my love for the community is what I enjoy writing about. I think the core of me is always going to be drawn to Lake Charles.”