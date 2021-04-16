Heather Hidalgo has spent the past decade as the marketing and communications director for Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana. For most of that time, her job centered around marketing. After COVID-19, however, her attention quickly shifted to effectively communicating with hospital staff and patients.
“That was more important than ever before because everything was changing,” she said.
Keeping patients and visitors informed of the ever-evolving COVID-19 safety policies and restrictions was a high priority, especially when positive cases were first being confirmed in Southwest Louisiana, Hidalgo said.
“We could go from allowing two visitors, to one, to zero within a few weeks of each other,” she said. “Keeping that communication with associates was important so they could know what changes we had going on and how many COVID-19 patients we had.”
The hospital was forced to reduce entry to one spot. Visitors were screened and had their temperature checked to gain access.
The COVID-19 policies had started to soften when the Category 4 Hurricane Laura hit Southwest Louisiana last August. The Category 2 Hurricane Delta followed last October. The facility suffered significant damage from the storms, putting communication again on the forefront, Hidalgo said.
“We did daily calls where we found out, as far as facilities, what repairs needed to be made,” she said. “Many employees had no home to go to. We would let them know we could house them during their shifts and overnight even because a lot of families were out of town.”
Immediately after the hurricanes, the Christus and Ochsner health systems brought in laundry trucks, a gas tanker, showers, water and other resources, Hidalgo said.
“I was amazed,” Hidalgo said. “There were workers everywhere, cleaning debris and tarping roofs to make sure we could continue to care for the residents of Southwest Louisiana. It was more important than ever for those who stayed that needed health care.”
Employees were called to find out their post-hurricane needs, and an online network was set up so workers could ask for assistance, Hidalgo said. The hospital also provided employees with funding to help with recovery.
“I’ve never been more proud than at that moment to work for this company,” she said. “It really showed that they put their associates first so they could care for patients.”
The giving spirit of Southwest Louisiana residents, even in the midst of COVID-19 and after the hurricanes, was inspiring, Hidalgo said. Employees at the hospital would receive food and hot meals during the initial shutdown, she said.
“It was a really scary time when COVID first started,” Hidalgo said. “I knew the community was caring, but seeing that was awesome.”
The hurricanes, Hidalgo said, served to strengthen the bonds between Southwest Louisiana residents.
“In our neighborhood, there were people you might not talk to every day,” she said. “After the hurricanes, we were all talking. It was like we were going through this together.”
Full recovery from the hurricanes is a long way off, but Hidalgo is optimistic, given the will of residents in the area.
“At first, I couldn’t go from my house to work without crying,” she said. “Six months later, it’s amazing how far we’ve come and how strong our people are. That’s what is going to get us through.”