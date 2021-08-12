Adrian Wallace, executive director of the Seed Center’s Business Incubator, has seen his share of budding entrepreneurs grow into successful business owners.
The COVID-19 pandemic, along with last year’s two hurricanes, hasn’t dampened the entrepreneurial spirit in Southwest Louisiana, Wallace said. The business incubator, open since 2013, is more than 90 percent full, he said.
“That’s higher than before the hurricanes and COVID-19,” Wallace said.
Southwest Louisiana was the last region in Louisiana to have a fully operational business incubator, Wallace said. Notable clients that have come out of the center include the food delivery service Waitr, along with Earline Marchand, who works with residents who have social security disability claims.
“What we try to do at the incubator is to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit in Southwest Louisiana,” he said. “We do believe we have the innate talents to grow our own Fortune 500 or 100 company right here.”
The incubator is a member of the International Business Innovation Association or the InBIA. Wallace also serves on the association’s board of directors.
Wallace said the business incubator is a mixed-use facility, meaning it isn’t limited to one sector of businesses, such as technology or biological science.
“It’s been interesting to see the different types of businesses people are into,” he said. “We don’t want to limit anyone’s possibilities.”
Wallace played a role in getting the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial built along the National Mall’s Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. Three members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity came up with the idea in the early 1980s. Wallace was elected the fraternity’s general president in 1996, the same year Congress passed legislation that authorized the fraternity to raise money to build the monument.
Wallace took office in 1997 and spent the next four years helping to get the site and monument’s design selected and approved. During his time as president, more than $10 million was raised for the project, which ultimately cost upward of $120 million.
“We did lay the foundation for the project to move forward,” Wallace said. “We started from scratch. There were no plans. We had to put all that together ourselves.”
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the memorial being completed, Wallace said.
“It is gratifying to be part of history,” he said. “(The monument) does more than just commemorate Dr. King. It’s about the man, the movement and the message that we’re all connected, we’re all equal and we all have value.”
Wallace said his home was damaged by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, but the damage paled in comparison to residents who lost everything.
“We got flooded with Hurricane Delta, but we were always in our house, sleeping in different rooms as we got work done,” he said. “I can’t complain. We are blessed.”
Still, Wallace acknowledges the community-wide toll of the hurricanes and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are still hurting a lot,” he said. “Some people are still not back in their homes. With COVID, none of us have lived through a pandemic. Many of us have lost friends. We’re coping as best we can, but mental health and wellness is not to be underestimated. We need to be mindful and maybe more compassionate with each other.”