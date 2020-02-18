Meet Your Match: Financial literacy tips for students

Students from Molo and Oak Park middle schools as well as LaGrange and Washington-Marion high schools played the "Meet Your Match Game Show" Monday at Sowela Technical Community College. Hosted by the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, the game show was a part of the "Financial Literacy for You" spring tour designed to give students greater insight into the realities of life after graduation.
Contestants on "Meet Your Match" worked their way through trivia questions related to LOSFA's "5-Point Match" tool designed to guide students toward their best post-secondary options — aptitude, skills and interests, academics, cost of choice, social/emotional and retention.
Getting into college and matching correctly can be a "complex process," Sujuan Boutee, executive director LOSFA, said in her welcome video. "There are a lot of moving parts, but it doesn't have to be hard if you have someone to guide you every step of the way."
Using the game show format and an original script, students played games that highlighted the necessary elements of financial literacy regarding their college decisions. The game show was multi-faceted including trivia on grade-point averages and ACT requirements, college majors and extracurriculars as well the cost of basic campus items like food, hygiene items and textbooks.
Timenee Thomas, youth advocacy specialist, said part of the FLY Tour's goal is to change commonly held misconceptions about the realities of college.
"We're trying to communicate what is really college and career readiness," she said. "It's completing the FAFSA, qualifying for TOPS, figuring out ‘What do I want to do?' "
Many families hold the belief that college is too expensive, she said.
"College can be, but if I'm not going to a four-year university then I may qualify for some other things," she said.
Another misconception is the lack of need to fill out the FAFSA due to income.
"The problem with that is that the FAFSA is the student's ticket to qualifying for TOPS and qualifying for other forms of financial aid on the school-based level, as well," she said.
Playing for prizes and bragging rights, Thomas said it was important to include middle school students in the festivities early in order to boost their long-term success.
"We want to make sure that they're rehearsing the language, terminology and ways that they can become familiar with the content before they get to high school. The earlier that we can actually expose them to the information, the better off they will be," she said.
During the scripted portions of the FLY tour the dialogue revolved around the multitude of options available to students to fund their education. With four levels of TOPS, the military and grants, "more options means more money," Darren Smith, media specialist, said.
The FLY Tour will continue this month with three more stops in Southeast Louisiana. For more information on deadlines, grants or scholarships, visit www.osfa.la.gov or follow LOSFA on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.