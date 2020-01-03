Meet Rosemary

Southwest Louisiana's first baby of the year has been born.
Rosemary Elisabeth Carrier was born at 1 p.m. Jan. 1, 2020, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women.
At 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches, Rosemary is the first child of proud parents Stephen and Elise Carrier.
Stephen said Rosemary's first and last names were a tribute to his beloved grandmother who resides in Germany. Growing up, the family would visit as often as possible, but naturally, "we couldn't see them as much as we'd have liked," he said.
The first namesake was a natural choice to remind the family of their unique bond overseas.
"We thought it would be special to name her after her. That way we can always have that connection, think about her and have that reminder," he said.
Elisabeth, too, serves as a warm regard to the family's German heritage.
The "s" is the traditional German spelling of English Elizabeth. An abbey in honor of Elisabeth of Schönau resides in the same town as Stephen's grandmother, making the name a unique celebration of a family near and far.
Both mother and baby are resting comfortably.
"Healthy baby, healthy mom," Stephen said.
Rosemary appears to "favor her daddy," Elise said.