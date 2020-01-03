Meet Rosemary

SWLA's first baby of 2020

Stephen and Elise Carrier welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rosemary Elisabeth, at 1 p.m. Jan. 1, 2020, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women.

 Special to the American Press

Southwest Louisiana's first baby of the year has been born.

Rosemary Elisabeth Carrier was born at 1 p.m. Jan. 1, 2020, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women.

At 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches, Rosemary is the first child of proud parents Stephen and Elise Carrier.

Stephen said Rosemary's first and last names were a tribute to his beloved grandmother who resides in Germany. Growing up, the family would visit as often as possible, but naturally, "we couldn't see them as much as we'd have liked," he said.

The first namesake was a natural choice to remind the family of their unique bond overseas.

"We thought it would be special to name her after her. That way we can always have that connection, think about her and have that reminder," he said.

Elisabeth, too, serves as a warm regard to the family's German heritage.

The "s" is the traditional German spelling of English Elizabeth. An abbey in honor of Elisabeth of Schönau resides in the same town as Stephen's grandmother, making the name a unique celebration of a family near and far.

Both mother and baby are resting comfortably.

"Healthy baby, healthy mom," Stephen said.

Rosemary appears to "favor her daddy," Elise said.

SINGER—On January 1, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 110 and Beehive Loop in Beauregard Parish. The crash ultimately took the life of 56-year-old Brett J. Burns of Walker.

The holiday season is a rush for everyone and there's barely time to stow away the Christmas decorations and eat the last bite of fudge or cookies before it's time to usher in a brand new year.

New Year’s Eve is a night meant to be full of celebration and anticipation for the upcoming year, not a night where people lose their lives or endanger the lives of others due to drunken driving. 

One of Saturday’s comics pages was inadvertently left out of the edition. A copy of that page will be printed on Page A12 in Sunday’s edition.