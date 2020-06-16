Meals to You feeding families in Louisiana

Food insecurity has been a hot topic in the wake of school closures and COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic's outbreak in the United States, one in four children struggled with hunger, a situation only exacerbated by coronavirus.
As school districts and non-profits searched for answers to provide meals to students outside of traditional cafeteria servings, Meals to You, a partnership between PepsiCo, the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty and the United States Department of Agriculture, has risen to the challenge.
Doug Hargis, senior manager for PepsiCo's Food for Good program, said the company was "perfectly positioned" to adjust its pre-coronavirus operations into a home meal delivery service for students. Prior to coronavirus, the program provided meals to after-school programs and community-based feeding programs.
"When this crisis came along, we simply just pivoted our operations from serving in an after-school environment to how can we get the food to children? How can we do that where they are?" he explained.
The company's infrastructure already in place was a natural part of the solution, he said.
"A unique ability that we had was the ability to ship meals by the case, which coincidentally is very effective in this response because of the low contact."
The company has committed to an ongoing investment in trucks and equipment needed to safely deliver to home as long as the service is necessary, he said.
"We're investing heavily in more of that to support whatever needs come along. We'll continue to adapt just like we pivoted in March."
PepsiCo's global reach also helped it keep an eye out on what to expect in domestic effects of the virus. "Other PepsiCo locations had already been affected by this. For instance, facilities in Asia were far ahead of us. That gave us some insight into what kind of response would be needed."
Food for Good's production quickly shifted focus in March to meet domestic home-based needs resulting in 5 million meals delivered a week in the United States, with 400,000 being delivered to children in Louisiana.
"Millions of children are facing decreased access to food," Hargis said. To examine the situation purely by economics, he said, would not paint a full picture as how many students go hungry based on location.
"There are a lot of hard-working people, but they don't have a grocery store within four or five miles or they don't have a car so they don't have access."
Financial constraints, naturally, also prevent students from accessing food outside of school, he said, as nearly half of American school children are dependent upon free or reduced priced school meals.
Regardless of the cause, Hargis said, "Food for Good was here 10 years before and will be here after until every national and hunger-related need is solved."
Working with the USDA to provide meals, Hargis said Meals to You services have been extended through the end of August to meet student needs throughout the summer. However, "If schools don't reopen, I'm very confident the USDA will take everything into account and make the right decisions when it comes to funding these programs."
