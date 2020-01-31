McNeese-fine-arts mcneese building
A McNeese State University student has died on campus, according to a campus-wide e-mail distributed Wednesday evening to faculty members and students.

The message, released by campus officials, states that campus police found the student unresponsive after completing a welfare check in a residence hall.

The email states emergency medical personnel responded immediately and determined the student was deceased.

As the campus mourns the loss of the student, crisis counselors are available to provide support to the student's friends and family members.

"Pease keep this student's friends and family in your prayers during this difficult time," the e-mail concluded with additional contact information for the McNeese Counseling Center.

+3
