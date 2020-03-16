McNeese State names 2020 Spring Court

McNeese State University health and human performance seniors Andrew Eakin, Sulphur, and Carlee Smith, Nederland, Texas, have been selected Mr. and Miss McNeese on the 2020 Spring Court.
Other court members are: Cullen Ballard, Luling, Allison Blanchard, Lake Charles, Jacob Guidry, Lake Charles, and Sydney Morales, Lake Charles, seniors; Tristan Baggett, Sulphur, Amelia Landreneau, Moss Bluff, Charla McInnis, Anacoco, and Hasan Mir, Lake Charles, juniors; Claire Adams, Lake Charles, and Ethan Anderson, Lake Charles, sophomores; and Jake Latham, Moss Bluff, and Madison Sittig, Iota, freshmen.
Eakin is the son of Billy and SarahJane Eakin. He is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the Physical Medicine Society. He was nominated by the Physical Medicine Society.
Smith is the daughter of Tommy Smith and Johnna McCown. She is past president of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and a Blue and Gold Peerleader. She was nominated by Alpha Delta Pi.
Ballard, son of Marshall and Lisa Ballard, is a health and human performance major. He is a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the Newman Club. He was nominated by Alpha Delta Pi.
Blanchard, daughter of Les and Kimberly Blanchard, is a psychology major. She is a member of Chi Omega sorority, Psi Chi and the Student Association for Methods in Behavior Analysis. She was nominated by Chi Omega.
Guidry, son of Patina and the late Trent Guidry, is a management major. He is vice president of membership for Pi Kappa Alpha. He was nominated by Pi Kappa Alpha.
Morales, daughter of Jose and Lisa Morales, is a nursing major. She is a member of Be the Match, the McNeese Student Nurses Association and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She was nominated by Kappa Sigma.
Baggett, son of Randy and Crystal Baggett, is an English major. He is president of Pi Kappa Alpha and a Blue and Gold Peerleader. He was nominated by Pi Kappa Alpha.
Landreneau, daughter of Donovan and Deena Landreneau, is a health and human performance major. She is a member of the Pride of McNeese Marching Band and the Physical Medicine Society. She was nominated by Kappa Lambda Society of Service.
McInnis, daughter of Russell and Robin McInnis, is a radiologic sciences major. She is vice president of membership experience foe Alpha Delta Pi, a member of the Radiological Technology Organization and a former member of the Panhellenic Judicial Board.
Mir, son of Nisar and Natasha Mir, is a biological sciences major. He is a Blue and Gold Peerleader. He was nominated by Phi Mu fraternity.
Adams, daughter of John and Alice Adams, is a marketing and finance major. She is philanthropy director of Chi Omega, a member of the McNeese Honors College, Pre-Law Society and the Newman Club. She was nominated by Chi Omega.
Anderson, son of Kyle and Kellye Anderson, is a health and human performance major. He is treasurer of Pi Kappa Alpha and a member of Cowboys for Christ. He was nominated by Pi Kappa Alpha.
Latham, son of Jeff and Becky Latham, is a biological sciences major. He is a member of Kappa Sigma and the Pre-Dental Society. He was nominated by Chi Omega.
Sittig, daughter of Jude and Debbie Sittig, is an agricultural sciences major. She is the leadership engagement specialist for Alpha Delta Pi and a member of the McNeese FFA and Newman Club.