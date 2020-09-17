McNeese’s virtual fall semester begins Friday

McNeese State University will restart its fall semester in an online format on Sept. 18. Classes are cancelled as the campus is closed for debris removal, remediation and building restoration.
“We are receiving assistance at the local, state and federal level and we will share a restoration timeline in the coming days,” the university’s website states.
While the McNeese Counseling Center is currently unavailable, the University of Louisiana at Monroe Counseling Center is offering virtual appointments for individual, couples and family therapy. Interested students should call 318-342-5220 to initiate treatment and/or schedule an appointment.
The McNeese Credit Union has relocated to Meritus Credit Union at 515 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette, LA. McNeese Credit Union staff is available to assist clients Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
“Credit union members with debit cards now have full access to their accounts,” the website states.
Due to the campus closure, the September 3 financial aid and scholarship dispersal is delayed. The new disbursement date is Sept. 28.
“This will only be the disbursement, not the refund date. Students will receive funds within a few days of the disbursement date.”
Federal financial aid only pays for eligible courses after attendance is confirmed. Instructor contact and/or login into Moodle confirms participation and attendance in courses, the website states.
“For student loan funding, you must still be enrolled for at least six hours at the time of disbursement.”
The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance has not yet released guidance for TOPS. Hurricane Laura Emergency Rules for TOPS are expected to be released soon.
End-of-term dates have not been extended. If extra time is needed to complete coursework, students are encouraged to contact their instructor about the possibility of receiving an incomplete grade.
For more information on McNeese’s Hurricane Laura recovery updates and answers to frequently asked questions visit, www.mcneese.edu/emergency.