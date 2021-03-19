McNeese announced on Wednesday its plan to create an LNG Center of Excellence on its foundation owned, Sale Street property. While the $2.75 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant-funded project is still in the final stages of approval, Daryl Burkel, McNeese president, said the university feels “very good” about its path forward.
The presence of three LNG facilities operating in Southwest Louisiana has created “a demand for local operators, experienced engineers, applied research and continuing education,” Burckel said. If approved, the new facilities will meet all of these needs and will include space for classrooms, training space and industrial grade hands-on facilities where students and industry employees can train in a “safe, controlled environment.”
McNeese is the first public university in the state with a dedicated college of science, engineering and mathematics, Burckel said, and professors are already working on a tailored curriculum to support natural gas engineering. The site will also serve as dedicated space for industry-related conferences and seminars, he added.
“It’s a natural fit for McNeese and Southwest Louisiana...(And) strengthens our collaboration with local industry to enhance economic development,” Burckel said.
George Swift, Southwest Louisiana Economic Development president and CEO, said the organization has long been committed to including the university in the region’s economic development plans because of the key role that education plays in a local economy. “Today, industry looks for a site, yes. But number one, they look for a talented workforce and having this facility tied to the university is going to be key.”
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter also expressed his excitement and support for the project during the press conference. “Not only is this exciting for McNeese, not only exciting for this campus but this is exciting for the community. It’s part of the comeback story, the recovery story.”
As part of the city’s recovery from a two hurricanes and global pandemic, Hunter said, improved quality of life must also be focused on. “That’s making sure our educational institutions are getting back to full strength if not even better.”
The presence of an LNG Center of Excellence is a win for the entire region, he said, because it helps “retain our local talent by opening up new educational opportunities to keep locals here in Lake Charles.”