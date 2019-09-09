Art-Association-float

The McNeese Student Art Association won first place in the university small division in the 2014 homecoming parade float contest. 

 Courtesy of McNeese State University

Registration for the 2019 McNeese State University Homecoming Parade is now open online for community entries at www.mcneese.edu/homecoming. The fee is $50 per unit.

The homecoming parade is scheduled to roll down Ryan Street at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The theme is "Area 337."

The Cowboys are playing the Houston Baptist Huskies for homecoming at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 in Cowboy Stadium.

For more information about the parade, community organizations can contact the McNeese Office of Student Services at 475-5609.

