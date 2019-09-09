Registration for the 2019 McNeese State University Homecoming Parade is now open online for community entries at www.mcneese.edu/homecoming. The fee is $50 per unit.
The homecoming parade is scheduled to roll down Ryan Street at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The theme is "Area 337."
The Cowboys are playing the Houston Baptist Huskies for homecoming at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 in Cowboy Stadium.
For more information about the parade, community organizations can contact the McNeese Office of Student Services at 475-5609.