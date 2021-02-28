Cowbell

Fans watch the action Saturday during the McNeese-Incarnate Word game. 

 Rick Hickman

Energy trucks lining the way down McNeese Street into Cowboy Stadium showed all there is much work still to be done in Lake Charles.

Incarnate Word showed those inside the stadium there is work to be done by the Cowboys as well.

The Panthers spoiled McNeese’s return home Saturday with a 48-20 victory. The game took place six months to the day after hurricane Laura tore apart Lake Charles and did over 200 million dollars worth of damage to the McNeese campus.

That number is still rising.

So keeping it all in perspective, Saturday was not a total loss.

“This is great except the scoreboard,” said McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel. “Just being able to stand out there and welcome our fans back as they came into the stadium was big. Just to thank them.

“I could not be more pleased with the way the day is going, except the score of course. But this is the first step in a long process.”

For the fans it was a day to remember.

“McNeese football means a lot to the area,” said fan Chris Buchanan. “It says a lot that they are back at home playing.”

There will be better days inside Cowboy Stadium, but for starters it was just good to return.

“McNeese is back,” said Burckel. “That’s the important thing.”

The Cowboys may be back, but it is still a work in progress, just like the town it calls home.

