Four Louisiana mayors joined the Louisiana Municipal Association Wednesday in a virtual press conference to discuss the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on cities, towns and villages across the state. Leaders also spoke of the need for urgent action at the federal level for these communities to survive.
"From a national perspective, nearly 90 percent of municipalities surveyed will be less able to meet the fiscal needs of their communities, and that is not only for the remainder of 2020 but into 2021. Louisiana could lose as much as $1.1 million in sales tax and mineral revenue alone — and that assumes that an economic recovery would begin soon," said John Gallagher, executive director of the LMA. "We've heard a lot about the impacts of this pandemic on our bigger cities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport ... and while the loss suffered by these major cities has been dramatic, our mid-size cities and smaller municipalities feel a disproportionate, deeper impact in their ability to provide essential services to continue operations. This is not a bail-out whatsoever. This is merely seeking assistance."
Mayors of Lake Charles, Ruston, Woodworth and Kenner spoke on the challenges their municipalities are facing due to the ongoing pandemic and why stalled negotiations in Congress must resume in order to help communities in Louisiana recover.
"In short, our municipalities are one disaster away from a disaster," Gallagher said. "With hurricanes and potential other disasters ... our members have no cushion to absorb any additional disaster in many of the communities. It's critically important that Congress intervene and immediately provide direct funding for municipalities to replace this loss of revenue."
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the city "has been on quite a roller coaster ride" since the pandemic struck.
"If you would of told me in February where we are today, I wouldn't of believed it," he said. "Lake Charles, unfortunately, as of about a month, month and a half ago, we were trending as one of the top per capita cases for growth in the country and that is definitely not the type of headline you want to be receiving for your city. The fiscal impacts have certainly have been a punch in the gut."
He said the city expects its sales tax revenue to be down anywhere from 6-10 percent and gaming revenue to drop 10-15 percent.
"The punches keep coming, but we are rolling with it," he said.
Hunter said 75 percent has already been taken from the city's emergency relief fund that was set aside for a rainy day. While he expects relief from CARES Act, he doesn't think it will be to the extent that will allow the city to continue on with the same growth and progression as before.
Alternative city revenue ideas, such as raising taxes, is something Hunter said the city "hasn't had any internal discussions on."
"We're trying to help businesses and people survive," he said. "The last thing we need to do is go to them and say, ‘We need more bacon from you' when they're trying to feed their kids and keep their doors open. Lyndon B. Johnson said, ‘When the burdens of the presidency seem unusually heavy, I just remind myself "It could be worse, I could be a mayor" ‘ and I feel that. People look at the mayor and they say, ‘How are you going to fix COVID-19' and ‘Why are you shutting down all these businesses? Why are you doing X, Y and Z?' But that is the job we signed up for — for the good times and the bad. We turn to our state and federal counterparts and ask for assistance."
The mayors also expressed the uncertainty they feel in light of the ongoing pandemic with both employment and economic issues, asking those in federal government for assistance.
"We, thankfully, we did not have to lay off or furlough any employees," Hunter said. "Right now, people are struggling, so that option is really something that's a last-minute resort. I feel for the cities that had to do that."
He said the city has also remained conservative with planning and capital projects, especially in the private sector due to less business.
"This is not just a Kenner problem, a Lake Charles problem, a Woodworth problem or a Ruston problem," Hunter said. "This is an American problem. This is a problem for every municipality in the country."