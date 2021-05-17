After Monday’s torrential downpour and subsequent flooding throughout Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter said it’s long overdue for officials to take action when it comes to the increasingly-frequent impact of severe weather.
“I believe we’ve got to have a really close look and a very bold and honest conversation about these weather events,” he said. “Climate change is something that is affecting this community. I know that phrase can engender a lot of emotions with different people, but it is real and it is happening.”
Since 2020, Lake Charles has experienced four federally-declared disasters: the freeze in February, the landfall Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year, plus COVID-19. Hunter said the amount of rainfall Monday likely met the threshold of a 100-year event.
During the flood, Hunter said he was in the city’s downtown district, while his wife, Becky, was stuck at the Prien Lake Mall parking lot because the roadways were too flooded to navigate. His children were stuck at school.
The 10th floor of City Hall, which has been under repair since Hurricanes Laura and Delta, had water come in through multiple areas, Hunter said. Staff moved quickly, moving computers and other electronics to keep them dry. Water did not make its way into the building’s ground floor, Hunter said.
The mayor spoke of the need to understand how development has impacted the community over the last 30-40 years. He noted recent improvements, such as the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Lake Charles City Council updating drainage development ordinances and codes. However, he said, they can’t make up for decisions from decades earlier.
“These are things that don’t create a time machine to change what happened,” Hunter said. “We are dealing with the effects of multiple issues that have converged and caused these flooding events in the city.”
Fixing the city’s lingering drainage problems won’t be easy, Hunter said.
“If we had $1 billion in the bank, it could not be solved overnight,” he said. “This is not something the city or the parish can solve alone. It’s going to take a community effort.”
The flood is yet another reason for Congress to expedite approval of a federal disaster relief package, Hunter said. It’s been eight months since Hurricane Laura’s devastating landfall last August.
“We need those dollars to help this community and make it more resilient,” he said.
The city will clean out any hurricane debris in roadways or caught in storm drains, Hunter said. He said he understands the toll these events can have on residents, but he asked them to remain hopeful.
“I and the city staff are going to continue to work to the best of our ability to fight for our citizens daily," he said. "There’s a lot more that is good and positive and uplifting about this community than is not. This is another blow, but we are going to recover from this.”