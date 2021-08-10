The estimated cost to demolish all the homes in Lake Charles that were damaged by Hurricanes Laura and Delta is upwards of $10 million, something Mayor Nic Hunter said the city can’t afford.
Because of that, the city is turning to a FEMA-run program that offers reimbursement for the demolition and removal of certain storm-damaged homes, along with removing related debris from private property that meets specific guidelines.
At a meeting Tuesday, City Council members heard about FEMA’s Private Property Debris Removal program. FEMA gave approval in late May for the program to be enacted within Lake Charles city limits. It deals with removal of eligible debris that the homeowner is unable or incapable of removing, along with demolishing eligible storm-damaged homes that are unsafe to occupy.
Tyson Hackenberg is the vice president of Hunt, Guilliot and Associates, the firm hired by the city last year to help with the effort. He said the program is one of last resort and is designed to deal with the “worst of the worst properties.”
“If you have insurance and are a homeowner and you just misspent your insurance, but you believe you’re owed that, this is not the program for you,” he said.
John Kropog, project manager with Hunt, Guilliot and Associates, said in order for debris to be declared eligible, it must be the direct result of Hurricanes Laura or Delta and be located within the city. Its removal also has to rid immediate threats to life and public health, improve public or private property and ensure the city’s economic recovery.
Eligible debris may include hazardous tree stumps, leaning trees or hanging tree limbs, construction debris, white goods, household appliances and household hazardous waste.
Eligible homes for demolition must be in imminent danger of collapse, have been occupied before the hurricanes and be damaged by the hurricanes.
Either the city or resident will first identify the storm debris needing removal or a home needing to be demolished and removed. HG&A will assess which debris and homes are potentially eligible to take part in the program, and it will prepare an application to send to FEMA.
All condemnations will still follow the city’s ordinances. After that process, they are sent to the city’s debris removal or demolition contractor for scheduling.
Residents can also call or email to take part in the program, Kropog said.
The city’s property standards division surveyed damaged properties during a sweep after Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Just over 410 homes were given red tags, meaning they were deemed unsafe to occupy. Hunt, Guilliot and Associates has inspected 317 of those homes from a FEMA perspective, Kropog said.
“We’ve identified close to 250 that have storm damage that we feel are potentially eligible for this program,” he said.
Homes found ineligible for the FEMA program will still go through the city’s regular condemnation process, Kropog said.
Hunter said the city understands residents are dealing with plenty of hurricane-damaged properties. He added the city is also concerned about the lingering effects of these structures and how many are out there.
“It is an intense effort,” he said.
Hunter said the hope is to get the most in reimbursement from FEMA.
“We need it, and the community needs it,” he said.
Homeowners interested in taking part in the program can call or text 337-443-7129 or email ppdrinfo@cityoflc.zendesk.com