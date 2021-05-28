The May 17 rainfall was so historic that a gauge near Contraband Bayou and McNeese Street in Lake Charles recorded 21 inches of rain, Calcasieu Parish officials said Thursday.
“That may be the record amount for a one-day event in Calcasieu Parish,” Allen Wainwright, director of parish engineering and public works, told police jurors.
Rainfall amounts recorded by the parish gauge in that area over periods of one to 24 hours all topped a 500-year event, Wainwright said. Other gauges in one of the hardest hit areas recorded anywhere from 9-20 inches of rain.
“It goes without saying we’ve had a wonderful run of bad luck in terms of weather and everything else,” he said.
Rainfall totals from the parish gauges can be viewed online at cppj.onerain.com.
Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director, expects the final tally of dwellings impacted by the storm to be roughly 3,000. So far, that number is around 2,500, including 1,469 flood insurance claims filed and 1,008 reports of damage filed online at damage.la.gov.
Gremillion said the May 17 forecast was familiar for this time of year — 3-5 inches of rain, with locally heavy rainfall at times. He said there were five tornado warnings that day.
Rescue calls started coming in around 11:30 a.m., with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office deploying its high-water vehicle. The target area, Gremillion said, was roughly south of Interstate 10, from Nelson Road, east to La. 397. The Louisiana National Guard, Lake Charles Fire Department, Office of State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also assisted with rescue efforts.
Gremillion thanked Trinity Baptist Church for opening its doors to shelter more than 300 people impacted by the flood.
Debris removal
Removal of Hurricane Laura debris is in its final days, Wainwright said. Roughly 7 million cubic yards have been picked up so far in the unincorporated areas. That amount is nearly doubled when cities in the parish are included, he said.
The deadline to put any flood-damaged debris curbside is June 7 for the unincorporated areas of Calcasieu. Wainwright said the debris will be picked up in a single pass.
Wainwright said the parish Public Works department has performed more than 2,160 work orders since Hurricane Laura. He said the amount of work, compared to the number of available workers, is astounding.
“They’re doing everything they can, it’s just a tremendous task out there,” Wainwright said. “We would love to tell everybody we’ve cleaned their ditch as it was before (Laura), but there’s just not enough resources to do it that thoroughly that quick.”
Wainwright encouraged residents to get involved in the Pick It Up Calcasieu program to help with cleaning up the last remaining hurricane debris in roadside ditches.
Drainage laterals
Wainwright said work continues to clear more than 1,600 miles of drainage laterals, many of which were damaged by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“We estimate somewhere between 1 million to 2 million cubic yards of debris are out there,” he said.
The parish is working to speed up the National Resource Conservation Service grant process, which includes assessment, prioritization, grant applications, permitting, awarding and, finally, contracting the work.
“The process we’re having to go through has certainly not been a pleasant experience or a fast one,” Wainwright said. “It’s very cumbersome. It requires a tremendous amount of hurdles to go through.”
Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said the debris in the drainage laterals after Hurricane Rita wasn’t nearly as much as Laura. He said the NRCS program is “not built for hurricane recovery,” and parish officials didn’t realize how difficult the process would be.
“We’re literally in the middle of figuring out if there’s a different route to take, maybe through FEMA, that will allow a little less application of regulations than a non-hurricane or disaster recovery,” Beam said. “It has been an enormous wake up call for us.”
Beam said the debris in the drainage laterals did not create the May 17 flood.
“I don’t want anybody thinking that’s the reason,” he said.