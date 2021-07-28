Masks for LC charter school students, staff

Faculty and staff at Lake Charles Charter Schools will return to campuses next month with face masks, according to a recent statement by Henry Mancuso, superintendent. The statewide surge in COVID-19 infection and the ineligibility of most students for vaccination led to the decision, Mancuso said.
Four maskings guidelines were announced this week and will remain in effect until Sept. 3.
Unvaccinated staff will wear masks during upcoming staff orientation. “We will work with the honor system and will not require proof of vaccination,” Mancuso said of the guidelines.
Staff and students will wear masks inside school facilities from the first day of school until at least Sept. 3. “Developments between now and Labor Day will help us in developing plans for the future…With the belief that we could re-evaluate it certainly at a later date, we weren’t going to wait any longer in making a decision.”
With the permission of the principal, individual teachers with a small number of students who can physically distance may allow their students to remove their masks. Students riding the bus to and from school will be required to wear a mask as well.
The masking decision is a proactive leadership decision, Mancuso said, in an effort to maintain in person learning. “I believe it is better to be safe than sorry,” he said.
“We have worked hard to turn the page to begin the school year anew. No one wants to return to virtual learning.”
Charter school administration desires to “protect the possibility of in-person education” as its paramount commitment, Mancuso said. “Virtual instruction is just not going to be the best platform or forum for education. In-person education, really, is what has to happen.”
In addition to the desire for health safety and the preservation of in-person learning, Mancuso said parents’ peace of mind was also a major contributor to the decision. “A safe environment where parents feel comfortable that their children are going to be safe is key to everything. This is the only way we can guarantee that because we’re not going to ask people to prove that they’re vaccinated.”