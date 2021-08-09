OBERLIN —Allen Parish schools will follow the state mask mandate when students return to the classroom Thursday, despite pushback from some parents who want kids to lose the masks.
“As per governor’s mandate last week, adults and students in kindergarten-12th grade are currently mandated to wear face coverings while inside the school facility,” Superintendent Kent Reed. “That is not the rule that I really wanted to see, I can promise you that, and it’s not the rule that parents wanted to see, but I didn’t come up with it.”
Medical waivers will be available on the School Board’s website and Facebook page this week for students who have a medical reason for not wearing masks.
Masks will not be required for any outside class or any other activity that takes place outdoors — including recess, physical education classes or athletic competitions or practices. Masks are also not required for eating lunch or public speaking.
Elementary schools are being encouraged to give morning and afternoon breaks to allow kids to go outside without masks.
“I just hope that we get this virus under control, it’s wearing people down and getting more difficult on everybody, hopefully we can get this thing to go down and loosen our mask restrictions,” Reed said. “As soon as the governor tells us it can be highly recommended and not required, then it will become a parent’s choice.”
Several parents voiced opposition to the mask mandate during Monday’s School Board meeting, saying the decision should be left to parents.
Megan Sharp, who has a 6-year-old and 9-year-old attending Kinder Elementary, said her children will be attending school Thursday, but will not be wearing a mask.
“It is our God-given right as parents to refuse to mask our children,” Sharp said. “You will be denying our rights as parents to make medical decisions for our children.”
She contends cloth and surgical masks do not stop the spread of COVID or any other known virus.
“I am here today to tell you that parents, not the government, have the sole right to determine the desired medical procedure interventions when pertaining to our children,” Whitney Deaton said.
Deaton, who has three school-aged children, said she does not consent to her children being forced to wear a mask. She said young children have the inability to properly wear masks and sustain from touching their mask.
Schools need realistic solutions for keeping students safe like spacing out desk, proper hand washing, temperature checks and disinfecting classrooms with non-toxic cleaners, she said.
“When I heard that our school system was not going to allow parents to choose if they wanted their children to wear a mask, that the rule was to wear them, my first thought was, ‘Well, I guess we have to do it,’ ” said April Dronet. “But as a mom, I have also taught my children that when someone is taking advantage of you, you stand up for yourself. The rule is taking advantage of them and taking advantage of me….As parents we have a right to make health choices for our children, preventive or prescriptive, that’s my rule.”
An emotional Jordan Unkel, who has 5-year-old and 7-year-old daughters, fear masks are interfering with student’s learning and development and causing stress for both students and parents.
“I know my kids are not going to wear mask and it’s not because they are bad, they’re not going to wear masks just because they are kids and they need to be kids,” Unkel said, pleading with the School Board to consider waivers and exemptions.
Stacie Whatley, who has an autistic child, questioned the board’s decision to mandate masks. Other parishes including Rapides and West Feliciana are not requiring masks for students, she said.
“We refuse to co-parent with the governor whether that’s big government, little government or y’all,” Whatley said. “Y’all don’t get the say so in our children’s medical decisions.”
Board member Greg Moncreaux said the board needs to look into helping students with disabilities.
Timothy Savant, who believes mask mandates are unethical, said masks are putting stress on students and parents. He urged the School Board to stand up for the students and parents.
Macie Funderburk, who has 4-year-old. 6-year-old and 9-year-old daughters, said parents have missed out on a lot of important school time with their children because of COVID.
“COVID has been used as a fall to prevent us from being in the schools that our children are in,” Funderburk said. “What kind of world are we in that prisoners have more rights than our children in the school system. They’re allowed visitors. I pay taxes and my children are in school, so I should have the right to interact with them in their school setting and to have them feel comfortable and not like I am unwelcome.”
Board President Kevin Tyler urged the parents to contact the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, as well as their state representatives and senators.
“We are bound by the state law that we have to go forward and approve this plan, that does not mean we have to stop fighting and that is what we are going to continue to do,” he said.
“I hope we can move forward and try to educate these kids, I am worried about them emotionally, educationally and right now from what I see i think our kids will be fine, but I am worried about our staff,” Board member Cathy Farris said, noting the virus is hitting 30- and 40-year-olds now.
Board member Carolyn Manuel, who had COVID, said the board had a plan to start school and it was parent choice until the governor removed that choice.
“We are facing something that is deadly and I can’t verify statistically every masks that’s worn what it’s protection will provide, but I do know that like you have an option and you are concerned for your child, and I understand that, but there are many not here that have the opposite opinion,” Manuel said.
Board member Karen Reed, who had COVID, said the board and school officials have worked hard to make the right decisions to keep students safe. She said medical waivers are available for parents who feel their child cannot wear a mask.
Board member Sally Morceaux said public schools have to be governed by the CDC rules.