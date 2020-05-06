May 6, 2020 – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has moved the planned mask distribution for area businesses to the Burton Coliseum Complex and moved the date to Thursday, May 7 due to weather concerns.
It was previously scheduled for Friday, May 8 at the SEED Center and West-Cal Arena.
Friday’s weather forecast is for the possibility of significant thunderstorms.
Hours for the distribution will be from 8 am until 2 pm.
The mask distribution is only for businesses in Calcasieu Parish who have previously arranged for masks through the Police Jury.
The masks have been donated by the Hanes Corporation and are being distributed to local businesses that must comply with Governor John Bel Edwards’ revised stay-at-home order requiring all business employees who come into contact with the public must wear masks at all times.
The giveaway may continue after this distribution if masks remain available. Calcasieu businesses should monitor calcasieuparish.gov or local media for future announcements.